Rapper-turned-boxer Cassper Nyovest now wants the public to help him choose who to fight next between Big Zulu and Siv Ngesi

While he made it clear that his next celeb fight's opponent is Big Zulu, some of Cass' fans want to see him exchange blows with The Woman King star

Most of Cassper's fans advised him to fight Big Zulu because he has a huge fan base, saying that Siv is not that popular in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest is tired of people who are asking him who he's fighting next. The rapper-turned-boxer took to his timeline to ask his fans to help him decide who is a worthy opponent between Big Zulu and Siv Ngesi.

Cassper Nyovest wants Mzansi to help him choose better opponent between Big Zulu and Siv Ngesi. Image: @casspernyovest, @bigzulu_sa, @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Cass had promised to fight Big Zulu after beating Priddy Ugly but some people want to see him exchange blows with The Woman King actor. Taking to Twitter to respond to one of his followers, Cassper Nyovest asked:

"Okay Shap, should I cancel the Big Zulu fight and fight Siv? I don’t mind, I want to give the fans what they want. Big Zulu or Siv Ngesi?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Most of the businessman's fans advised him to fight Big Zulu because that's where the money is. They claimed Siv Ngesi is not popular while the Mali Eningi rapper enjoys support from his Nkabi nation and Maskandi lovers.

@AlmightyGlad commented:

"We want to see you fight Big Zulu. Who's SIV or SUV? Hayi khanisimele."

@Qhaba6 said:

"Fight Big Zulu not Siv, we don't know him. Big Zulu has a big fan base, Nkabi nation plus Amabhinca. You take that fight to the Dome buka nasi, its a fill up. Think smart Cass you are a businessman."

@kagisho99080821 asked:

"Who is Siv?"

@Okmalumdes said:

"Fight people who are within the music industry Cass... It will be more entertaining that way."

@Nonandinandi1 wrote:

"You and Zulu must fight whoever wins must fight Siv."

@petrothobela360 added:

"Nah, the Big Zulu fight is more interesting. We don't even know who's Siv."

Big Zulu promises Cassper Nyovest a knockout again

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has again promised to knock Cassper Nyovest out. The two rappers are preparing to exchange blows in an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

Taking to his timeline, Nkabi shared a snap of himself at the gym. The Mali Eningi rapper expressed that he has never lost a fight in his life, adding that he used to fight with other boys in his childhood back in Bergville.

In his Twitter post, Big Zulu hilariously shared that there are minimal chances of him losing the fight to Cassper Nyovest because he speaks English, adding that Mufasa also grew up peeing in a bathroom inside the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News