A video of social media content creator Vuyokazi 'Vovo' Nguqu addressing women on makeup and feminine hygiene was posted online

The short woman threw shade at ladies who use too much bronzer making them appear gold and other products to enhance their facial features

South African netizens were amused by her commentary and advice as they responded with witty jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A video of social media content creator and reality TV star, Vuyokazi 'Vovo' Nguqu dishing out some grooming advice has been doing the rounds online.

A short woman, Vuyokazi 'Vovo' Nguqu had plenty of beauty and grooming advice to dish out. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared by user @kulanicool and shows her do a turn-around for the camera before she advises ladies against applying too much make-up.

She threw shade at ladies who use too much bronzer making them appear gold and other products to enhance their facial features.

Vovo went on to advise ladies on keeping themselves well groomed as summer time is now here.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Entertained netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the video and responded with banter to the Twitter post.

@maduroh_p commented:

“Uhlapi lo Gogo ndizomniki i Bells.”

@RealBhoqo replied:

“Cindrella madoda.”

@Rayboyzer said:

“Uthole umtu lo for sure, she was busy looking for a kid not long.”

@3LETTEREDKIIDD reacted:

“Main points; "kutang mahafi le tlase mane".”

Tiny woman with big moves: lady sets timelines on fire with her Trigger dance challenge

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that a video of a tiny woman doing the popular social media Trigger Challenge had SA online users intrigued and amused.

In a video shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, the woman is seen walking into frame and proceeding to do the funny dance challenge as a short man lying on the bed nearby looks at her with confusion.

The lady does her thing as the man grows in annoyance and pushes her aside before the video ends.

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the video, with many showing the tiny dancer a lot of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News