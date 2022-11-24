Boity and Lerato Kganyago are some of the country's A-listers who won big at the SA Style Awards in Johannesburg on Wednesday

Boity took home the Most Stylish Performing Artist award and Lerato Kganyago bagged the SA Style Awards Achievement in Business Award

Celeb couple Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana won the Most Stylish Couple award and also walked away with lux gifts from Panier des Sens

Boity and Lerato Kganyago are some of Mzansi celebs who walked away with lux gifts at the SA Style Awards dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 23 November.

Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana, Lerato Kganyago and Boity were some of the winners at the SA Style Awards. Image: @khulichana01, @leratokganyago, @boity

Source: Instagram

The SA Style Awards celebrated its 25th anniversary this year at the private dinner hosted by the Zebra Square Gallery in Hyde Park.

Boity bags Most Stylish Performing Artist award

Boity took home the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music. The rapper and reality TV star is a fashionista and always look superfly during her hip-hop performances.

Lerato Kganyago takes home the SA Style Awards Achievement in Business Award

The Metro FM presenter was announced as the winner in the Achievement in Business category. The media personality owns a couple of businesses and launched her own hotel at the beginning of the year. The stunner's hubby Thami Ndlala blessed her with a hotel on Valentine's Day. She's the owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.

SA Style Awards Most Stylish Couple award goes to Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

Lamiez Holworthy and her hubby Khuli Chana bagged the Most Stylish Couple award. The Metro FM DJ and her rapper husband are not afraid to show off their love on social media. They rock designer labels on a daily and own some of the most lux whips in the country. Lamiez and Khuli recently revealed that they are expecting their first baby.

TshisaLIVE reports that the winners and guests received posh gifts from Panier des Sens.

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of being a home wrecker

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago is accusing Tebogo Thobejane of being a home wrecker. The Metro FM presenter claims the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the TV presenter can be seen blaming Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage. Sis went on to say that she has recordings of Tebogo and her man two-timing her.

The clip of Lerato Kganyago accusing Tebogo Thobejane of having an affair with her man is trending on Twitter.

"She is a very vile human being and she knows exactly what she did in my marriage."

