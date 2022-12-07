Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane will appear in court on Wednesday 07 December for the domestic abuse charges levelled against Andile

Sithelo's legal representatives have revealed that their primary goal for the court appearance is to obtain a protection order against Andile

The legal representatives went on to say that Sithelo has been receiving threats from an unknown number, and they are suspicious of who is sending them

Sithelo Shozi will appear in Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 07 December to seek a protection order against her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane will appear in court on 07 December 2022.

Andile topped Twitter trends after Sithelo exposed him for allegedly abusing her. Sithelo brought up evidence of Andile allegedly threatening her through texts. The screenshots were accompanied by images of the injuries she sustained.

Sithelo's legal representative recently revealed to TshisaLIVE that the threats haven't stopped, but the difference now is that they come from an unknown number. The legal representative added that the threats are a major reason why they are urging Sithelo to obtain a protection order.

“Sithelo is in high spirits and she is fighting for her rights. She has been getting threats in text messages lately from an unknown number. We can only suspect one person but can’t say who it is at present."

According to TshisaLIVE, the protection order request was postponed the last time Sithelo and Andile appeared in court. TshisaLIVE also reported that the court wanted Sithelo to give them permission to approach her service provider for her call recordings.

Ahead of Wednesday's court appearance, Sithelo's legal representative confirmed that she is in good spirits. They also revealed their Wednesday appearance plans, saying:

“Our instruction for tomorrow is to have the protection order permanently granted. We will proceed from there further as this is not only about the calls from Mr Mpisane but very deep. We will inform you later as to how we will be proceeding.”

What are South African's thoughts on the Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane domestic abuse allegations?

Throughout the domestic violence case involving Sithelo and Andile, online users have expressed their honest opinions. Many people condemned Andile Mpisane and signed a petition to have Sithelo granted a protection order against Andile.

Others criticised Andile's mother, Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize, who denied ever witnessing abuse between Sithelo and Andile.

On Twitter, peeps expressed the following opinions:

@NtseiSky said:

"I remember when MaMkhize made it seem like it was a happy family when people questioned her integrity after andile married tamia while sithelo was in the picture. That mamzo WILL do damage control "

@sekgaudiNketle shared:

"I don't care what #Mamkhize says. Andile is abusive! We heard how he speaks to Sithelo. That is an abusive man. MaMkhize should've spent her coins with therapists for her son and now lawyers against the baby mama. That's how she could fix the problem."

@joy_zelda posted:

"Mamkhize watched Andile beat up Sithelo and did nothing but she was also in an abusive marriage for years. She knew how badly how it affects a person usile ke lo Mama."

@Mellow_Xxi replied:

"Lol, Andile texts Sithelo even at 1am while he has a wife no okes I don’t think Andile has moved on."

@Jikingqina commented:

"After all of these years now, they want DNA because Sithelo has exposed Andile’s abuse. MaMKhize is not what we see behind the camera"

@zee_nyanda added:

"If Sithelo hadn't recorded that call, that family would have succeeded in discrediting her. They keep trying to make us forget ukuth we heard Andile threaten her."

Sithelo Shozi hints Mamkhize should learn from Sonia Mbhele how to deal with son’s domestic abuse allegations

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Sithelo Shozi rushed to her timeline after seeing how Sonia Mbele handled her son Donell Mbele's allegations of domestic abuse.

After seeing her name trend, Sonia posted a statement essentially saying Donell will face the music. Sonia then stated that she has always encouraged women to come forward when they are being abused. She vowed to continue to do so even if her son is the alleged perpetrator.

Sithelo whose experience was clearly different when she alleged that her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane, abused her praised Sonia in a tweet.

