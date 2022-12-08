Dumi Mkokstad's lawyers have reportedly issued a letter to Aviwe Gqomfa demanding that he apologize within seven days

This comes after Aviwe made some serious allegations about the gospel star's personal life on social media in a now-deleted post

The award-winning singer has since referred the matter to his lawyers and taken legal action against the music promoter

Dumi Mkokstad issues a letter of demand. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Mdumiseni Nzimande, popularly known as Dumi Mkokstad, has reportedly slapped the music promoter Aviwe Avee Gqomfa with a letter of demand after he took to social media and accused the gospel singer of sleeping his way to the top with other men.

According to Drum, the letter stated that even though the comment had been deleted, it had already caused damage to Dumi's brand. Therefore, Aviwe should apologize.

The pair got into a heated exchange on Facebook, which led to serious accusations being thrown. According to the publication, this all started after the gospel star asked his fans to vote for his friend's song.

Dumi has since denied the allegations that he has had sexual relationships with other men. At the same time, Aviwe reportedly refused to comment on the matter and told the publication to speak to Dumi.

“I am used to the media writing things about me that are not true. I am normally asked about girls, and never about guys. I married my wife, and we are living happily, ngihlangana phi ke mina nabafana (what do I have to do with men)?" he said, as quoted by Drum.

Dumi Mkokstad warns South Africans not to believe everything they read

In another story, Briefly News reported that Dumi Mkokstad pleaded with people not to believe everything they read about.

The gospel star took to social media to advise people not to take everything written on social media as facts, which started a discussion on social media.

He urged people to normalize doing research, adding: "By the time most South Africans see what is happening, it will be too late. Stop believing everything said by the media and start doing your own research." Many social media users agreed with what the gospel star said, but others told him where to get off, saying he should focus on music and leave them alone.

Source: Briefly News