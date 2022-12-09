Phumeza and Shota have been celebrating their union over the last few months with wedding ceremonies

The blissful couple recently posted pictures and videos of their beautiful white wedding on social media

The media stars' followers gushed over the footage in the comments section with sweet messages

Phumeza and Shota Mdabe share clips from their white wedding. Image: @phumezamdabe

Celebrity couple Phumeza and Shota Mdabe shared their traditional wedding journey with SA through their PS: I Love you reality show on Mzansi Magic.

It seems their traditional wedding in June was not the end of their celebrations because Phumeza shared clips and pics from their wedding with her fans.

Although the couple officially wed in 2012 they waited till they were financially set before splurging on big weddings. Phumeza said to SowetanLIVE:

"After our lobola negotiations in 2012, we went to Home Affairs and signed documents that stated that we were legally married. We went back home and threw a small braai for our immediate friends and family. The intention at the time was to have a big wedding once we were both comfortable financially."

Mzansi congratulated the happy couple, and some netizens said Phumeza and Shota were their favourite celebrity coupe.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@noziphomayiselaangelique said:

"You are beautiful may the Almighty truly bless your marriage.❤️"

@moloeli.noxolo wrote:

"My favourite couple. Blessings to you guys."

@bongekagongo mentioned:

"Congratulations queen hope you guys have a beautiful, happy and lovely marriage this is so beautiful."

@rachelandrews892 added:

"Well done guys I love your story. You are so committed to your union and have a wonderful family."

Noxsy1234 posted:

"What a humble couple. I got mega love for you guys.❤️"

@misscoolsa commented:

"My favourite couple."

@onafunani747 shared:

"Peaceful and private. I want this just peace no noise"

@mahoganypam added:

"I thought you got married years ago. Congratulations."

