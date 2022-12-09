Businessman and reality TV star Mohale Motaung sparked different opinions on Twitter after revealing that he has been dreaming of umqombothi

The social media influencer took to Twitter and posted a picture of the traditional beer also sharing that he has been craving it lately

Mohale asked people to interpret his dream and People have since taken to the comments section to share their interpretations

Mohale Motaung asked for guidance to interpret his strange dream: @mohale_77

'Living The Dream With Somizi' star Mohale Motaung recently shared his dream on social media asking fans to help him understand it.

The businessman said he has been dreaming about umqombothi and needed answers. He tweeted:

"I keep dreaming of umqombothi and this morning I woke up craving it badly. Is there any specific meaning to this? "

In response to Mohale's plea in the comments section, many people said they were afraid that Mohale is going to join the long list of celebrity sangomas. Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago responded:

"Tsa mo thwasa Mohale ‍♀️"

@Mamosehla1 wrote:

"We have enough celebrity sangomas pls Mohale just eat brown porridge.

@Thirrisho said:

"Some dreams are divine and are a sacred form of communication from your ancestors. Tweeting about such is not a good idea, people will block lesedi la hao. In future, rather ask an individual who has knowledge about such to interpret a dream you don’t understand for you."

@Mahlodi_JR commented:

"Your ancestors want you to phaahla. If you ignore that, you might find yourself in a difficult situation. Just do it!"

@IamEricOluwa:

"If only someone has developed a way to preserve and bottle it for sale."

@Bongie_cs:

"Whatever project you are working on, its success is based on you consulting your ancestors. Silver platter feast from the underground. Good luck!"

