Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize has written a touching birthday message for her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane

MaMkhize told Tamia in an Instagram caption how much she admires her not only as the wife of her son Andile Mpisane, but also as a trustworthy family member

Online users were taken aback by MaMkhize's sweet words, but they praised her for loving her daughter in law

Shauwn Mkhize, Andile Mpsane's mother, took time out of her busy schedule to wish Andile's wife Tamia Mpisane a happy birthday.

Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize and Tamia Mpisane's latest online interaction left online users gushing. Image: @tamia_mpisane and @kwamammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize, being the trendy and sophisticated mother-in-law that she is, did things differently. The businesswoman shared two photos of herself and Tamia.

Tami and MaMkhize can be seen in the photos serving mom and daughter-in-law goals. They were both dressed in similar outfits, though they were styled differently. Even their weaves were curly but styled differently to complement their stunning facial features.

What stole the show were the sweet words MaMkhize penned in the caption in celebration of Tamia's birthday. Tamia's birthday was on Tuesday, 13 December, reported TshisaLIVE.

On Instagram, MaMKhize expressed how much the Mpisane and Mkhize family adore Tamia. Tamia, according to the Kwa Mam' Mkhize star, is not only a good wife to Andile, but also a very trustworthy member of her family.

"Happy Birthday Mia ❤️ I hope today you know how much you are loved and appreciated. I wish you happiness, peace and joy for all the days of your life. Thank you for being a wonderful mother, daughter, wife and friend. ," said MaMkhize.

After seeing the post, Netizens and Mzansi celebs shared the following comments:

@tumilinx said:

"Happy birthday to Makoti "

@djhappygalsa shared:

"Izithandwa Happy birthday My love ❤️"

@gxabhashes also said:

"Happiest Borndae"

@fulgencia_m wrote:

"She's a great human being. You're blessed to have her as your daughter inlaw maa...God bless you all❤️❤️❤️"

@mathabekhulu replied:

"❤️❤️❤️ And Friend ❤️ I love that"

@lynah.s commented:

"Mara wena you're a nice mother-in-law. So much love and humility ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@sandy.sandile posted:

"Oh wow what sweet words from Mamezala. Happiest birthday moghel. God bless u abundantly"

@mpho_swandle reacted:

"She is very beautiful and down to earth, happy birthday to her "

@asah.rose added:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Nam ngfuna mother inlaw onje"

