Elsa Majimbo revealed her boyfriend on social media and stunned many with her sweet message

The internet star has had a series of wins after she became a worldwide star during the COVID-19 lockdown

Her followers were happy that she's found love and one fan said her ancestors are working overtime

Elsa Majimbo shows gratitude to her boyfriend on social media. Image: @ElsaAngel19

Source: Twitter

Elsa Majimbo rose to fame in early 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic when she started posting hilarious videos while eating potato crisps.

She has become a recognisable personality on social media with 2.4 million followers on Instagram, 1.4 million followers on TikTok and 334K followers on Twitter.

The Kenyan-born influencer managed to capitalise on her large following and moved from South Africa where she studied to Los Angeles to chase her dreams.

Elsa has secured lucrative brand campaigns, the most notable being an ambassador for Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

It looks like her love life is also flourishing because she made her relationship Instagram official and posted her boyfriend. Elsa wrote:

"To my darling love, thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, and joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like. Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favourite) I love you so."

Her supporters who've witnessed her sudden rise to fame congratulated her on finding love and happiness.

@tom_adwar said:

"Bald men winning all over."

@EricGressi posted:

"I’m happy for you, honestly."

@CharlieCaxton wrote:

"Men with beards will always win."

@uNdira_eKapa shared:

"Not me reading your caption in your voice."

@CatherineWarigo added:

"Honestly so happy for you. You deserve all the happiness in the world.❤️"

@MpheniMulayo asked:

"Elsa wa jola? Love is sweet. Happy for you ntombi ."

@BoiManyowa said:

"The level of hate you are getting is really pathetic, but I guess most black girls don’t get to experience love. Enjoy wena girl."

@mphoteemasibi posted:

"Your ancestors are working overtime on mjolo! Nah, you won."

Source: Briefly News