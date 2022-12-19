Some of MacG's Podcast and Chill crew who were recently fired by him have reportedly joined entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's new podcast

It has been reported that sound and visuals guys such as Maligant and Aya have ditched MacG's show and are apparently happily working for Musa

During a recent episode of MacG's show, he spoke about some of the reasons he fired them but Aya denied that they were fired but said they left because of an allegedly toxic work environment

MacG's Podcast and Chill crew has reportedly ditched him for Musa Khawula's podcast. MacG recently went on a firing spree and revealed that he fired the driver and the sound engineer, among other crew members.

ZAlebs reports that controversial music exec Nota Baloyi alleged that Maligant and Aya are now playing for on Musa's team after he headhunted them.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Aya opened up about why he left MacG's popular podcast. He was a guest on YFM when he alleged that the working environment became toxic and he and Maligant left. Aya denied that they were fired but said:

"We parted ways because things were not working out. It was becoming a bit toxic."

Mzansi reacts to Aya's side of the story

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Aya's side of the story:

@5k0sana said:

"I have mad respect for both Macg and Aya. Good luck to both of them for their future endeavors, they are both destined for greater things."

@RealSduh wrote:

"I respect this gent… he kept it cool… he’s clearly not looking for clout. MacG took advantage of that he has a platform to speak but Aya is a G."

@URBAN_BHINCA commented:

"But this is a bunch of nothing mos."

@MasterPTau said:

"We don’t even know you before the podcast bru."

@PediNostra added:

"Knowing MacG with his jealousy I knew he was lying. Same thing why till today they don't get along will Mo-flava."

MacG opens up about why he fired Podcast and Chill driver

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG opened up about the podcast's year-end function and why he fired the show's driver, only known as Thuso.

MacG shared that he hired a large spit braai during the party. The YouTuber said trouble began when the spit braai went missing. Thuso was supposed to deliver it back to the company it was hired from but that was not the case.

ZAlebs reports that MacG said he got a call from Thuso who detailed how the spit braaai apparently flew off the back of the bakkie he was driving. He said when they got back to the spot it flew off it was gone.

