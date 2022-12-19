Dr Malinga is overjoyed that his contribution to the South African entertainment industry has been recognised in his hometown of Tshwane

The musician was celebrated through the Tshwane All Benefit concert being renamed after him as Tshwane All White Dr Malinga Benefit Concert

Malinga stated in his speech that he would not be where he is today if Mzansi had not showed up during his Sars woes

Dr Malinga is celebrating 10 years in the South African music industry.

Dr Malinga is Tshhwane's pride and joy. Image: @drmalinga

In honour of the musician's diverse career, The Tshwane Benefit Concert has been renamed Tshwane All White Dr Malinga Benefit Concert, reported Daily Sun.

The celebration took place on December 16 in Dr Malinga's hometown of Tshwane in Mzansi Resort.

Tiny Baloyi, the concert's founder, said it was about time Dr Malinga received recognition for his significant contributions to Mzansi's music industry. Baloyi said:

"I am doing this from my heart and out of love. We want to give him his flowers while he can still smell them."

Dr Malinga's thanks Mzansi for solving his tax problems in his speech

According to the Daily Sun, Dr. Malinga's speech moved a lot of people. The star thanked everyone who assisted him in resolving his tax issues.

"I am thankful for everyone who supported me during my SARS issue. People who even lied that I bought a McLaren, but anyway I love the car," said Malinga.

Malinga gave EFF leader Julius Malema his flowers while he could still smell them. The Via Orlando hitmaker expressed gratitude to the politician for providing him with an accountant who is now in charge of his finances and ensuring that no taxes are owed.

Dr Malinga’s spotted in fancy McLaren after his financial troubles

In related stories, Briefly News reported that It seemed Dr Malinga had put his financial struggles behind him and was levelling up to better days. The singer posted a video on his TikTok page cruising in a McLaren and had many speculating about whether he bought the car.

His Ngiyabonga Nkosi song was playing in the background, suggesting that he thanked God for this new blessing.

After seeing his TikTok post, people rushed to his comments to remind him to pay his taxes this time and properly manage his taxes.

