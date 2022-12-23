Sizwe Dhlomo stunned Mzansi people on Twitter with his pristine Olympic-sized swimming pool

The radio host was impressed with himself and proved to another Tweep that their pool looked murky compared to his

Twitter users reacted in his comments section and most agreed with Sizwe that his pool was clear

Sizwe Dhlomo flaunts his swimming pool on Twitter. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo is very proud of his home and has, on several occasions, shown his social media followers a glimpse of his property.

The Kaya FM host posted his swimming pool on Twitter, which caused a heated debate about the proper maintenance of pools.

He jokingly bragged about his pool in a Twitter thread and captioned his picture by saying:

"Jealous? Lol! You can see all the way to the bottom of my pool."

A few people asked him to share tips for keeping the water crystal blue throughout the year.

Sizwe has previously said he has hired full-time staff to care for his property, with an enormous backyard covered with evergreen lawn.

He also has horses on the estate that gained social media fame after he posted them.

@Lunga_26 asked:

"When are you hosting the Olympics?"

@VirgilDevirge stated:

"I can even see the architect laying out the plan to build, that’s how clear it is."

@Oliver_Speaking suggested:

"Drop a coin in there, let me see if I can spot it."

@AfricaMpilo asked:

"It looks good. Do you maintain it yourself? What’s your pool length?

@Tshepo39718612

"You can bid to host the Olympics bra."

@Ilze69071616 shared:

"Our pool is more aqua when it is warm and brilliant blue when it is very cold."

@Mr_Malaka mentioned:

"This dude is busy talking about a pool with no people inside. Obviously that water is gonna look clearer."

@drblackoukzen posted:

"Perfectly clear."

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his stunning backyard, Mzansi stunned by the size of it

In related story, Briefly News reported Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a lot of questions after posting his backyard on Twitter with the caption: "good morning."

Many people were in disbelief and thought that it was a parking lot, one brave person asked:

