World-renowned DJ Black Coffee has taken to social media to show off his lux Louis Vuitton sneakers worth R34 000 and Mzansi is here for the lux shoes

The Grammy-winning music producer was thanking his Durban fans for attending his gig when he posted a stunning pic of himself rocking the international brand

The Superman hitmaker's followers took to his comment section to let their fave know that they too are in love with his designer kicks

Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to show off his lux sneakers. The world-renowned house music producer's Louis Vuitton kicks cost him a whopping R34 000.

Black Coffee showed off his Louis Vuitton sneakers worth R34 000. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning DJ was thanking his Durban fans for filling his Music Is King concert when he posted a pic of himself rocking the designer sneakers. Black Coffee captioned his Twitter post:

"Thank you Durban @MusicIsKingLive, next stop Cape Town."

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's lit shoes

Peeps took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his cool kicks.

@mydumk said:

"Your shoes are to die for, wish I could get them some day."

@TeeSekotlo_ wrote:

"You're making sure we don't miss the Vuitton underneath. Hai usebenzile ndoda."

@chaba_charles commented:

"The sneaker for me."

@Thabiso_Dibaba said:

"This sneaker is sick."

Grammy-winning Black Coffee parties with Drake in the US

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is gone gone. The Grammy-winner took to his timeline to share a beautiful snap of himself partying with Drake on the rapper's 36th birthday in the US.

In the pic, the world-renowned artist is with his other South African friend, DJ Euphonik, aka Themba. The executive producer of Drake's dance album took to his timeline to wish the Canadian rapper a happy birthday.

South African tweeps took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the epic snap with the rapper. Many said they love the way Themba is admiring his friend in the snap.

Source: Briefly News