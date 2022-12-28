DJ Kotini dismissed all the rumours about his health after it was revealed that he had a stroke

The false claims surfaced shortly after Mmapintsha's death on 24 December 2022, leaving many South Africans saddened

The Durban-based DJ stated that he was at home when the hospitalisation rumours began to circulate on social media

DJ Kotini has denied all reports that he had a stroke and was hospitalised.

DJ Kotini says he is at home and didn't suffer a stroke. Image: @thepinkbrain1

Source: Twitter

The tragic news spread online after Durban-based artist Tzozo claimed that the talented DJ was hospitalised after becoming ill unexpectedly.

In an interview with Daily Sun, DJ Kotini disclosed that while he had visited the hospital, it wasn't for a stroke. The muso claimed that he was only in the hospital for a few hours, which would not be possible if had a stroke.

“I did not suffer a stroke. I am just fatigued. Also, I’m at home, not at the hospital. I went to see a doctor and I was there for like three hours. I think someone saw me there and assumed that I had a stroke. I don’t know why though.”

South Africans react to Durban-based artists suffering from stroke

Following Mampintsha's death on 24 December 2022 from a stroke, other Durban artists were reportedly suffering from the same disease. L'vovo made Twitter trends when he was hospitalised for the deadly sickness.

Mzansi was defeated when they learned that DJ Kotini had been hospitalised. People have been trying to figure out where the problem might be. Netizens blamed everything from substance abuse to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are some comments from peeps:

@Mypule_ said:

"What did they eat or smoke coz this is a bit suspicious "

@MaboeLaurence shared:

"At this point, they must just tell the media what they consumed cause how does it happen that 1 is dead and two in hospital. What really happened?"

@ForeverTahj replied:

"DJ Kotini and L'vovo need to make a speedy recovery so they can come and tell us what's going on because 3 Durban artists having strokes a few days apart is no coincidence."

@Lethabo191 commented:

"This is clearly a man-made stroke... Asoze, Something making sense."

@MachineCulture2 reacted:

"I swear someone is trying to get rid of these guys."

Source: Briefly News