Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she has lost a lot of job opportunities due to the lies about her doing the rounds on social media

The media personality said some of the rumours hurt her, adding that most of the claims about her private life are made by sad or hurt people

The actress trended when she announced her divorce from her hubby in 2022 as her naysayers claimed she was having an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Minnie Dlamini has opened up about losing gigs because of social media trolls. The media personality also shared that she was hurt by some of the things that were said about her online.

Minnie Dlamini opened up about losing gigs because of rumours about her private life. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that the TV presenter got candid about the disadvantages of social media during her recent interview on KFM. She said most of the time it's sad or hurt people who troll celebs on social media platforms.

She claimed most trolls spread rumours about entertainers just for clout. Minnie Dlamini said she fears that her son or parents would read the allegations circulating online.

Minnie Dlamini loses business because of trolls

The actress revealed that she has lost a lot of business because of haters making up stories about her just to trend online. She warned trolls to stop spreading fake news because they may destroy livelihoods and people's homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Minnie trended after announcing her divorce from Quinton Jones in May 2022. Rumour mongers claimed she was the reason for the divorce, claiming that her ex-hubby found out that she was having an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi. Minnie and Quinton rubbished the rumours in a joint statement.

MaKhumalo and MaCele bag new TV show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku's wives are all about the bag. The reality TV stars have secured another TV gig.

Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku are reportedly the hosts of a new show titled Ezomshado noMaCele noThobile. Daily Sun reported that the show will premiere in January 2023. It has 10 episodes and is commissioned by Mzansi Magic.

Speaking to the publication, MaKhumalo shared that the new show is strictly for married couples. MaKhumalo and MaCele know a thing or two about marriage since they're both married to the popular polygamist who has four wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News