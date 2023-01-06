Sello Maake KaNcube recently warmed many people's hearts with a sweet interaction with one of his fans on social media

The fan was amazed that the Skeem Saam actor takes time out of his hectic schedule to respond to his inquisitive online fans

Briefly News got in touch with the celebrity to find out how his admiration for his followers has contributed to his successful acting career

Sello Maake KaNcube says respecting people who support you will take you far in life. Image: Supplied

Sello Maake KaNcube recently had sweet interactions with his fans.

Earlier this week, the veteran actor made an appeal to production companies to cast him in a role called Sello.

Mzansi quickly disagreed, stating that he will always be remembered for his past acting roles because of how well he portrayed the various characters.

In an interview with Briefly News, Maake revealed why his previous acting characters are so popular, despite the fact that some of them are decades old. Sello stated:

"I believe and know that the fact that I'm still referred to as Archie to this day has everything to with how stories were told back in the day. People are always looking for an escape from their true reality and the Morokas were an example of the probability of making it as a black family. I believe I do justice to all these characters in how I bring them to life and make them relatable to people through my execution of each character."

Sello Maake KaNcube's interaction with a fan warms hearts

In another tweet, Sello received praise from Mzansi for maintaining a positive relationship with his fanbase.

The applause started when a Tweep with the handle @PHUTIMOLOTO10 said he rarely sees Mzansi celebrities interact freely with fans like the Skeem Saam actor does.

In response to the praise, the star said it has nothing to do with his talent but rather with the genuine respect he always shows his followers.

"Over the years I have come to believe and respect the fact that people choose and like what they want, sometimes it has very little to do with your talent but everything to do with how people receive you. All of us have the talent to a certain degree but it's how you position yourself and your association with people which will make you stand out.

Many 'celebrities' make the mistake of sometimes making people feel inferior and yet we are a nation that prides itself with Ubuntu so people will gravitate towards that and I believe I always humble myself before my fans because I'm what I am because of them."

Sello added that he gains the respect of his fans back by continuously reinventing himself and avoiding scandals.

"I love and respect my craft, more than anything I respect myself. I always take on a role as though it's my first or my last because I know people who love you will always want what's best for you, the last thing I would do is take my fans for granted by taking my work for granted.

it's not always easy but having no scandals and keeping away from cliques is one the most effective and efficient ways ofsurvivingg celebrityville. There is no need to belong, if you were meant to be great you will be great with or without an entourage."

