Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary, and they look happier than ever

The media personalities have inspired many young people with their relationship that is rooted in their Christian faith

Through the years the couple has attained success through their businesses and huge social media platforms

Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise are out and about. Image: @mpoomy_ledwaba

Social media stars Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise have been serving couple goals for years now, creating content centred around Christianity, music, wisdom and wellness.

Their loyal supporters have witnessed their glow-up to becoming respected podcasters and musicians promoting family values.

To celebrate the impactful couple Briefly News looked back at a few moments Mpoomy and Brenden warmed hearts online.

1. Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise sing a Christmas song

The lovebirds set the internet on fire with a duet of O Come, All Ye Faithful posted during the holidays. Their moving rendition left many envying their tight bond.

2. Mpoomy and Brenden perform the Hamba Wena challenge

The young couple posted a video doing the trending dance challenge and their goofiness was well-received online. Mpoomy expressed how much she loves dancing with her husband.

3. Mpoomy and Brenden dance with their kids

Mpoomy shared a wholesome clip of the whole family dancing and the little kids definitely stole the show. The mamma bear wrote:

"A few things you will always find us doing as a family; dancing together, cooking together or playing hide and seek and definitely rocking matching PJ’s during the holiday season."

4. The media personalities at the Maverick City concert

Mpoomy and Brenden travelled all the way to the US to see Maverick City perform live. It was a full-circle moment because they covered some of the group's worship songs on Brenden's YouTube channel.

5. Brenden and Mpoomy have some fun in the kitchen

For Easter, Mr and Mrs whipped up some ice creams with toppings in their kitchen and netizens were swooning over their cuteness.

Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise’s jaw-dropping traditional wedding 4 years after 1st marriage ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mpoomy Ledwaba looked like a dream when she married her husband, Brenden Praise. The couple has been together for a while and got married for the first time five years ago.

Brenden and Mpoomy have two kids together, Nuri and Zandi, who makes a stunning family. A year ago, the two had a breathtaking umembeso (traditional wedding).

