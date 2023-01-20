Mome has shared that she no longer trusts people after one of her peers in the entertainment industry accused Tall Azz Mo of forcing himself on her

Mome's family's three-year ordeal ended towards the end of 2022 when the case was thrown out of court because of a lack of evidence

Mome said she nearly drowned herself in depression, adding that she has penned a book about black love after what her family went through because of the accusations

Tall Azz Mo's wife has opened up about their three-year ordeal after her hubby, Tall Azz Mo, was accused of forcing himself on a model.

Lerato Moloi did the comedian dirty when she alleged that he smashed her without her permission. The much-publicised case was thrown out of court due to a lack of evidence.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Mome said she was surprised by how "Africans" can crucify someone without all the facts. Her hubby was slammed and couldn't work because of the accusations. He was crucified by women who claimed they believed Moloi.

Mome said the whole ordeal taught her never to trust anyone. The starlet said she has penned a book titled The Depth of Black Love, adding that it came from a painful place. She said she was hurt by the false accusations and she almost drowned herself in depression.

Mome will launch the book in February. She further said the black love she talks about in her book goes beyond the couple goals people post about on social media.

Tall Azz Mo says he'll never apologise for being a man in Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tall Azz Mo is being praised for standing up for his rights. The media personality was disgraced when Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her. Luckily for the comedian, the court proved otherwise.

Ever since the funny man won his case, he has been advocating for men's rights in South Africa. The star, who is hitched to Mome, was slammed by many when the accusations surfaced online.

As a free man, the reality TV star has been pouring out his feelings on social media. Tall Azz Mo took to Twitter to share that he'll never apologise for being a man in Mzansi.

