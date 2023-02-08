Meneer Cee is getting a lot of attention on social media with his fresh touch on the popular genre

The Afrikaans amapiano artist's remix of Izolo by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU had people bobbing their heads hard

Netizens posted video snippets of his performances to prove that he is the new wave in amapiano

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Meneer Cee's amapiano remixes made waves on social media. Image: @meneer_cee

Source: Instagram

Meneer Cee has been a topic of conversation in the last week on different social media platforms. Many Mzansi people have been growing fond of his vibey amapiano songs.

The musician has steadily been claiming his position in the industry by making amapiano songs sung in Afrikaans.

His remix of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's Izolo resurfaced on the timelines and amapiano fans said Meneer Cee killed it.

South Africans react to Meneer Cee's Afrikaans amapiano music

Videos posted on Instagram and Twitter of Meneer Cee's music had people joking in the comments that they are now forced to learn Afrikaans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens said his raps are adding a new flavour to the South African music genre that has taken the world by storm.

Mzansi's comments on Meneer Cee's amapiano songs

@fahfromhandsome said:

"This song is even starting to sound better than Godoba."

@SthembiD posted:

"Meneer Cee is starting our year."

@RoyaleT083 wrote:

"I got to give it up it's dope."

@ChrisExcel102

"Big Afrikaans aka Meneer Cee is back to change the piano game for good. Maphorisa can’t gatekeep this one."

@ZidaneTheDJ3 posted:

"This version slaps harder than the original."

@poswa_xavia mentioned:

"Oop die deur asseblief, this Piano is pap and vleis ka Nandos."

@SMKInSA stated:

"Now I have to learn Afrikaans ka nkani vele."

A look at the times DJ Maphorisa was accused of exploiting amapiano stars and his lethal responses

In another story, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa trended for the wrong reasons throughout the year. The award-winning Amapiano star was accused of claiming to be the owner of Amapiano - everyone must give him due respect.

Briefly News looks at the times the star was called out by social media users and his lethal responses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News