Imbewu star Kay Sibiya has broken his silence following the allegations levelled against him

The actor made headlines when media personality Zookey Zarling took to her Facebook page to allege that Sibiya drugged and molested her in 2014

Kay Sibiya headed to his Instagram page to share a cryptic post that left his followers with more questions than answers

Kay Sibiya has posted a subtle response to media personality Zookey Zarling's damning allegations against him.

Zookey Zarling, real name Zukiswa Vutela opened a can of worms on Facebook when she claimed that her child was conceived after the actor drugged and molested her.

Kay Sibiya posts cryptic post following Zookey Zarling's allegations

According to ZAlebs, Kay Sibiya reacted to the allegations with a cryptic post. Taking to his Instagram stories, The Wife star posted pictures of Lady Zamar and Lerato Moloi.

Many interpreted the IG stories as jabs towards Zookey Zarling, as the two stars he shared also accused others stars of molestation and it all ended in tears for them.

Lady Zamar accused fellow singer Sjava of forcing himself on her but the matter was later thrown out of court, due to lack of tangible evidence. Lerato Moloi also made headlines when she lost a similar case against comedian Tall Azz Mo.

Although he didn't say much, some social media users said he was debunking the allegations levelled against him.

Imbewu actor Kay Sibiya accused of drugging and abusing a woman in scathing video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zukiswa Vutela known on social media as Zookey Zarling made scathing allegations against Kay Sibiya. She recounted the story of how her teenage daughter was conceived and shocked many people.

Zookey candidly said that years ago Kay was ordered to kill her but chose to drug and force himself on her, reported.

The radio presenter turned sangoma said in the 30-minute-long video that she was finally ready to talk about the traumatic ordeal. She added that she doesn't care about further murder attempts.

Zookey said her daughter Zia-Mia was a blessing even though she was conceived from the assault. According to Zookey, Kay has not taken any responsibility for their daughter.

