South African gospel star Sbu Noah has posted a heartwarming post to mark his mother's death anniversary

The singer shared how receiving the call about his mother's death shattered his heart into many pieces

Social media users consoled him while others shared how they also received news of loved-ones

Sbu Noah has posted a heartwarming post to mark his mother's death anniversary. The star posted a picture of his mother on his page.

Sbu Noah remembered his late mother with a heartwarming social media post. Image: @sbunoah.

Source: Instagram

He narrated how the call about his mother's death in February two years ago shattered his entire life.

Sbu Noah remembers his mother on her death anniversary

Losing a loved one, especially a mother is never easy. Many people claim that the moment they received the news about a loved one's death is when their lives change forever.

For gospel singer Sbu Noah, losing his mother is a pain that never went away. The star said he still vividly remembers the moment that he received the news of his mother's passing. He wrote:

"On this day, 2 years ago; round about this time, I got a call that shattered my whole world into a million pieces… to this day, I’m still trying to find those pieces. Oh, Mama… Rest well, My Queen. I will see you in the morning ❤️❤️❤️."

Sbu Noah's followers share touching stories about losing loved ones

Peeps took to the star's timeline to share their heartwarming experiences about losing loved ones.

@thobekiletoh said:

"It was 1 Aug 2016, on Monday. I was in my house preparing for work when I received a call. I was told to make plans to come home urgently..... To this day I still hear people screaming and crying bcos they thought they hung up."

@NthabiMoha7 wrote:

"Oh man, 2021 is a year that broke a lot of us. Sending you lots of love, light and strength . Lost u Ma ngo 2021, I have never felt such pain in life, my heart is ice cold. My consolation is each passing day, is a day closer to seeing her ."

