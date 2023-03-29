A pastor prophesied Big Zulu's death at his church, and the video spread quickly on social media

The pastor asked his congregation to pray for the rapper because he saw him die violently in a car

Big Zulu and Mzansi reacted to the viral video online, and many netizens questioned the prophet's spiritual gifts

The founder of The Righteous and Faithful City in Johannesburg, Prophet David Uche, told his church congregants that he saw Big Zulu die in a car.

"We have to pray for a musician. I saw him inside a car, and I saw blood inside the car."

The prophet said he was praying hard for the Mali Eningi hitmaker because the unfortunate incident in his vision happened in March or April.

Big Zulu reacts to video of Prophet David Uche

Twitter users tagged Big Zulu on the video, and the rapper tweeted that he appreciates the prayers, but certain things are out of his control, reported TimesLIVE.

"Siyabonga kakhulu ngomthandazo, kodwa khona izinto ezingekho kwawam amandla."

See Prophet Uche speaking in the Twitter video below:

SA reacts to the vision of Big Zulu

@Dipuo1026 said:

"May God protect you always."

Busi Shange mentioned:

"God and ancestors will protect Big Zulu. He goes to the mountains to pray. SHEMBE will protect him from known and unknown enemies!"

Khanyi Mbombi wrote:

"If God truly revealed this and the prophet prayed upon the prophecy, then surely it won't come to pass. Angitsi phela God shows you a prophecy and a solution."

Liyanda Magawu posted:

"Those who never believe in the Bible, how I wish they could go and read more about what's about to come. Only God knows how we going to die, when and how."

Inkomo Cebekhulu added:

"The prophet is attempting to frighten Big Zulu so that he will go and seek assistance from the prophet, and that is where Big Zulu will be milked."

Ayesha Buys mentioned:

"These false prophets need to be arrested and questioned if they might be behind these killings. Just that people can start listening to them and following them."

