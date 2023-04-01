Thuli Phongolo recently wowed her followers when she shared pictures of her new Johannesburg mansion

The former Generations star said buying the beautiful home was a dream come true for her and she was thinking twice about sharing the news

Fellow stars Bonang Matheba, Faith Nketsi, Mihlali Ndamase and Pearl Modiadie reacted to Phongolo's posts with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thuli Phongolo is the new owner of a fancy Johannesburg mansion. The ecstatic star shared stunning snaps of her new purchase on her Instagram page.

Bonang Matheba, Faith Nketsi and Mihlali Ndamase congratulated Thuli Phongolo after she bought a new home. Image: @thuliphongolo.

Source: Instagram

She said she was having second thoughts about sharing the news with her followers The actress noted that she always holds back when it comes to celebrating her wins.

Thuli Phongolo shares glimpse of her stunning Johannesburg mansion

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress and DJ shared a photo of her new home alongside a sweet caption. According to ZAlebs, she said her home was a dream come true.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuli Phongolo also thanked God and her ancestors for making the purchase possible. She wrote:

"My new home. I hold back a lot when it comes to celebrating and truly showing gratitude for my wins because I wonder in my head a lot… but there it is, once an idea, now my reality. Thank you GOD, my ancestors and my loved for all the support and encouragement I needed to take this step. Ngiyabonga! ."

Bonang Matheba, Mihlali Ndamase and Faith Nketsi react to Thuli Phongolo's home

Thuli Phongolo's post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends. Peeps like Bonang, Thembi Seete and Faith Nketsi reacted to the post.

@bonang_m said:

"Congratulations Thuli!! ❤️ So happy for you gorgeous!!"

@mihlali_n commented:

"Congratulations boo ."

@pearlmodiadie wrote:

"It’s gorgeous Thuli, you’ve done well! Congratulations sis ❤️."

@thembiseete noted:

"Congratulations ❤️."

@faith.nketsi added:

"Congratulations beautiful ."

@boity said:

"Congratulations mama!!! This is amazing!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

A look inside Nadia Nakai’s lavish Joburg home: From 40 Bars rapper’s stylish living room to stunning garden

In more news about celebs and their fancy homes, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is a proud owner of a beautiful home in one of Johannesburg's leafy suburbs. The rapper purchased her home in 2022 and shared the good news with her fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page last year, the Naaa Meaan rapper showed off her lovely home. She thanked God and hip-hop for making the big purchase possible. She wrote:

"Praise God!!! I finally bought a house!!!! ☺️ Hip Hop did that!!!!! Thank You!!! ❤️ #BraggaOnTheDeed ❤️ God’s timing."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News