Rami Chuene is going above and beyond to ensure that her followers from disadvantaged backgrounds have memorable Matric dances and graduations

The actress has been donating beautiful Matric and graduation gowns to fans through her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation

Rami was recently lauded when she took to her Twitter page to ask South Africans to help her deliver a dress to a fan located in Polokwane

One thing about Rami Chuene - she will do whatever it takes to put smiles on her followers' faces. The star has been running a wonderful initiative to give out graduation and Matric ball gowns to her underprivileged fans.

Rami Chuene was hailed after trying to get a dress to a fan based in Polokwane. Image: Getty Images

The actress, popular for playing Gracious on Mzansi Magic's The Queen, announced that her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation, was donating gowns to those who can't afford them.

Rami Chuene asks for help to deliver Matric dress to fan based in Limpopo

On her Twitter page, the How To Ruin Christmas star asked her fans for assistance in delivering a dress to Polokwane. Rami Chuene said the delivery was urgent and needed to be done today because the graduation is tomorrow. The post read:

"Baratuwa, I need a graduation dress to go to Polokwane TODAY! Ke kgopela lift! This is very urgent, trying to make someone’s dream come true. It has to arrive today, graduation is tomorrow morning. Please RT for awareness. #RamiDressMe23."

Rami Chuene's fans laud the Giyani- Land Of Blood star for her great initiative

It's not every day that we see celebrities take time from their busy schedules to worry about their fans. Rami Chuene has been going above and beyond to ensure she lends a helping hand whenever possible.

The star's followers have saluted her for her efforts after she hustled to get a dress delivered to a fan.

@movingon9090 wrote:

"You are doing the Lord's work and may He bless you abundantly. Hope you get the dress in time."

@Blaq_Hawk1 said:

"Ma'am, can I come to pick you up and drive you there. I'll cater for drinks and food along the way. NB, I'm using my own car, costs on me."

Rami Chuene offers to donate Matric dance dresses for disadvantaged students, star's fans also want to help

Keeping up with the former Scandal! actress, Briefly News reported that Rami Chuene revealed that she would donate beautiful Matric dance gowns to students who can't afford them.

The star announced that her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation, would give back to those in need.

The star called out to those needing dresses to reach out to her. She said interested students or those who know someone in need should leave comments, and she would contact them privately.

