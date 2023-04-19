Big Zulu has lost over 10 kilograms, earning him the nickname 'Slim Zulu' among fans

He has been sharing his fitness journey on social media, showcasing his intense gym workouts

Big Zulu's weight loss has made him a more agile and quick opponent in the boxing ring

From Big Zulu to 'Slim Zulu'. Images: @bigzulu_sa

South African rapper Big Zulu, known for his hit song Emali Eningi, has undergone a remarkable weight loss transformation in preparation for his upcoming boxing match. The once 'Big Zulu' has shed over 10 kilograms, earning him the nickname 'Slim Zulu' among fans.

Inkabi's dramatic weight loss

Big Zulu shared on Instagram:

"Nkabi Nation Ngizongena in the Boxing Ring for the first time this Sunday but Readyfrom 127.5Kg to 114.1Kg ngizamile kakhulu bafwethu23 April ⏯sizobe sizizwa amandla please get your tickets at Web Tickets Pick n Pay akhona "

Big Zulu has been sharing his fitness journey on social media, posting pictures and videos of his rigorous gym workouts. His hard work has paid off, with visible progress in his weight loss journey that has left fans impressed.

Big Zulu weight has been an issue before

According to The South African, Big Zulu had expressed interest in a celebrity boxing match against fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest, but Cassper declined, citing concerns about Big Zulu's size advantage. However, with his recent weight loss, Zulu has become a more agile and quick opponent in the ring.

From weighing 127.5 kilograms to 114.1 kilograms, Big Zulu's transformation has been remarkable. He is eager to take on any challenger in the boxing ring on April 23rd and has encouraged fans to get their tickets for the event.

Big Zulu makes lifestyle changes as he prepares for boxing clash with Uyajola 9/9 bodyguard

Briefly News reported on Big Zulu's lifestyle changes ahead of his anticipated fight.

Big Zulu is gearing up for a new challenge in his life. He will be entering the boxing ring on April 23, 2023, to compete in his first-ever boxing match against Brian Dings, a former bodyguard who gained popularity through his appearances on the reality show Uyajola 9/9.

