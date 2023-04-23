DJ Sbu posted a video addressed to Sizwe Dhlomo, and it is trending on Twitter, with people sensing beef

The seasoned broadcaster was not happy that Sizwe questioned his motives for wanting a radio job again

DJ Sbu said there's a difference between him and Sizwe because he is a hustler, and Sizwe is an employee

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Sbu responded to Sizwe Dhlomo's Twitter comment about his hopes of returning to radio. Image: @djsbulive and @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu got a few things off his chest after fans informed him that Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted about his recent interview.

Sbu posted a video answering fans' questions and revealed that he was keen on going back on SABC radio because he wants to serve the country again through that medium.

The video trended, and Sizwe reacted to it by saying that working at the SABC is not serving the country.

DJ Sbu drags Sizwe Dhlomo for being an employee

That didn't sit well with the former MetroFM DJ. He posted a clip ranting about his spiritual journey and that employees like Sizwe could never understand his path.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I got nothing against Sizwe. I love him, and he is my brother. He's done really well for himself, but Sizwe is an employee, you know what I mean. Me and him are different. I built things. So when you are gonna have an opinion about a hustler, you will not understand how he moves when you are an employee and getting a big fat check at the end of every month.

Watch the video below:

@momoshoane said:

"Can I visit corporate Mofaya for a day? I wanna see something."

@1NtandoZAR mentioned:

"But Sizwe has businesses too. DJ Sbu speaks as if Sizwe only has a job."

@mzuzups posted:

"Classic overreaction. If you have to respond with a paragraph to a one-liner, you probably lost the argument."

@shezisthe stated:

"Siz has always had things given to him and Sbu goes out and hustles, even the Khaya FM job he got a call and they begged him to come to do the gig."

@WeleleWololo asked:

"If you’re a hustler why are you begging for a job at the SABC?"

@Xhanga_Biggz tweeted:

"Whatever Sizwe said hit Sbu hard and it’s emotional you can pick that up from this clip."

@Sea_T_F added:

"Sbu can’t be moved by the fact that Sizwe said working at SABC isn’t serving."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on DJ Sbu wanting to “serve” South Africa by working for ‘SABC’

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has made a name for always speaking his mind without sugarcoating. The radio presenter divided Mzansi when he shared his thoughts on DJ Sbu's recent interview.

DJ Sbu needs no introduction to the showbiz industry but he has not been on any national broadcasting platforms for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News