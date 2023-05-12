Makhadzi has ignored Open Mic Productions' allegations that she lied about not receiving money from them and is posting about her music

The star had Mzansi jumping with joy when she dropped hints about her upcoming body of work, Auto Renewal

She also asked her followers to suggest who they want her to work with on the highly-anticipated EP

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi has turned a blind eye to the legal war that Open Mic Productions has waged against her. The singer is using her social media pages to share news about her projects instead of addressing the allegations.

Makhadzi has asked her fans to suggest who she should work with on her upcoming EP titled 'Auto Renewal'. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Mjolo hitmaker is already teasing fans about her upcoming EP, Auto Renewal and they can't keep calm.

Makhadzi hints upcoming EP Auto Renewal days after parting ways with Open Mic Productions

Makhadzi is moving along with her projects despite the ongoing controversy with her former management team Open Mic Productions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star has been keeping her followers updated on her projects, including the plans to launch her record label, Makhadzi Entertainment and release her EP titled Auto Renewal.

Taking to her Twitter page hours after Open Mic Productions' letter of demand, the Kokovha singer dropped hints that she is working on her new EP. She tweeted:

"Are you sure you gonna sleep at home after listening to my EP , I doubt shem . I can’t wait to give you auto-renewal EP. Which artist must I future on one of my songs?"

Makhadzi's followers list artists they want her to work with

Makhadzi's fans are excited about her new projects. Many responded to her question about which artists she must work with lists of top South African and African artists.

@Androni26604950 commented:

"King Monada."

@MokonyaneTag wrote:

"I won't sleep at home for two weeks after listening to it. Lastly, Don't feature anyone they'll ruin it. Feature yourself my Queen."

Makhadzi shades Open Mic Productions while announcing new music under her label ‘Makhadzi Entertainment’

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is also fighting back against Open Mic Productions after they allegedly plotted her downfall.

The MaGear singer tweeted that she plans to drop new music under her own record label Makhadzi Entertainment. Instead of penning a straightforward announcement, Makhadzi threw major shade at Open Mic Productions' auto-renewal contract claims and alleged exploitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News