Vusi Nova and Nathi Mankayi allegedly fought when they were booked for the Umhlobo Wenene Impilo Yabahlobo event

News reports claimed they argued over a Toyota Fortuner, which was prepared to pick them up at King Phalo Airport, but they refused to ride together

Nathi denied the claims saying he met Vusi at the concert and there was no bad blood between them

Nathi Mankayi denied allegations that he fought with Vusi Nova before hitting the stage at Umhlobo Wenene's Impilo Yabahlobo event.

Nathi Mankayi and Vusi Nova allegedly fought for a sponsored Toyota Fortuner on their way to Umhlobo Wenene's Impilo Yabahlobo event. Image: @_nathimankayi and @vusinova1

Sunday World reported that they reached out to both stars to hear their side of the story, but only the Nomvula hitmaker picked up his phone. Nathi denied the allegations, saying:

“I saw Vusi at the event after my performance. We had a good chat but if he says we had a fight, let him tell you all about it."

What did Vusi Nova and Nathi Mankayi "fight" over?

The news outlet further reported that the stars were booked for Umhlobo Wenene's Impilo Yabahlobo event. The event's organisers prepared two cars for them, a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Rumion, to pick them up at King Phalo Airport and transport them to the venue.

Apparently, they hoped Vusi and Nathi would ride together in the Toyota Fortuner. However, Vusi arrived with a group of people, and he was reportedly mad when he found Nathi already inside the car.

Eyewitnesses added that Vusi told Nathi to ride in the smaller car, but he refused, and that's when their argument got heated. They allegedly dished out harsh words to each other.

How did Mzansi react to the Vusi Nova and Nathi Mankayi's alleged fight?

The few people who took to their timeline to weigh in on the rumoured argument sided with Nathi. They believed that Vusi might have started the quarrel.

@AndaSobs said:

"Snova and his wet wig nge drama ke."

@ThaaBLaa shared:

"Nathi is always calm, but Vusi had to show all the time he is the loudest."

Is Vusi Nova beefing with Nathi Mankayi?

Nathi and Vusi used to be close, and they gave Mzansi one of the most beautiful song collaborations, Nomakanjani. But despite their work chemistry, things did not work out.

According to News24, Nathi and Vusi's spat began after the Mankayi left Muthaland Entertainment, the record label under which they were both signed.

ZAlebs added that Nathi felt betrayed when Vusi didn't question him about his strained relationship with the record label.

"The one person I had hoped will stand up for me distanced himself."

As a result, Nathi refused to work with him while he was still being managed by his "enemies."

