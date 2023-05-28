Kudzai Mushonga is living his best life in Dubai after calling it quits with SA actress Khanyi Mbau

The Zimbabwean billionaire flaunted another gorgeous Arab woman driving a Ferrari on his Instagram Stories

South Africans think the mogul is flexing to get attention, and some are still in disbelief that he parted ways with Khanyi

It appears Kudzai Mushonga wasted no time in moving on with life after his breakup with Khanyi Mbau.

Kudzai posts rumoured new girlfriend

The wealthy businessman enjoyed the company of a mystery woman driving them in a Ferrari and bragged that the luxury vehicle belonged to her, reported The South African.

Kudzai's post surprised many because he revealed that he wanted to die and leave his money with his family and Khanyi just a week ago.

He compared his relationship with Khanyi to being in prison and said he battled depression for almost two years when they were together.

Kudzai Mushonga confirms dating other women following split from Kanyi Mbau

Kudzai seems to be making up for those darks, and the billionaire is allegedly trying to find love with Arab women.

Gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba recently linked Kudzai to Vanja Vincentijevic, but he poured cold water on those rumours. He confirmed to Zimoja that he was hanging out with different baddies.

Watch the video below:

South Africans weigh in on Khanyi and Kudzai's split

The Queen Mamzo said:

"That's probably the one beauty that made Khanyi leave him in Dubai early last year. Icacile ngok?"

Boitumelo Elliot Sepato stated:

"Zim dollar is after cheap publicity."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya mentioned:

"What was he doing with the sugar mama in the first place? He is almost 10 years younger than Khanyi, he has deep pockets and needed nothing from her, except for what all women can give a man."

Lerato Tracy wrote:

"Mxm he thinks Khanyi Mbau cares."

Concave Concaves asked:

"So vele Khanyi ran away."

Khanyi Mbau’s ex Kudzai Mushonga says he battled depression for 1.7 years due to a controlling partner

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga's relationship crumbled when everyone was not expecting it. The stars, who were always lovey-dovey and serving us soft life content from Dubai, confirmed their breakup.

News about Khanyi Mbau and Kudzie's breakup started making rounds online after eagle-eyed fans noticed that The Wife star had deleted Kudzai's pictures from her page.

