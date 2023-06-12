Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are rumoured to be dating after her split with soccer player Gerard Piqué

The singer was seen at two of the Formula 1 star's races and the most recent being on 4 June

She is also rumoured to be in a love triangle as she and actor Tom Cruise also sparked dating speculations

Shakira and Formula 1 Star Lewis Hamilton are rumoured to be dating after she was spotted at two of his games. Image: @shakira, @lewishamilton

Source: Instagram

Award-winning singer Shakira is rumoured to be dating Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton after they were spotted together on numerous occasions.

News24 reported that Shakira attended two of his races, and on the most recent one, they hung out after the race with friends.

Romance brewing between Shakira and F1's Lewis Hamilton

The news publication reported that Shakira attended two of Lewis Hamilton's previous races, one being at the Miami Grand Prix which took place last month, and another at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on 4 June.

After the race this month, they allegedly linked up with friends for dinner.

Fans go wild after reports of a budding romance between the two

Fans have reacted to a report from a Twitter blog, @DailyLoud, with some saying it is a downgrade from her ex Gerard Piqué.

@Underrated_Dom said:

"Girls can’t just chill gotta move on quick."

@JoeRobbie_ said:

"He may never win again."

@KaraboNqabakazi shared:

"Happy for them."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Honestly think she downgraded. Went from Pique to Lewis."

@effizzzyy said:

"Can’t even say she downgraded ,Hamilton is just going to be a lot cuz he’s a bad boy obviously."

@JenLuvsFitness said:

"He clearly won the race this time."

How a bottle of strawberry jam jar helped Shakira catch cheater Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together for 11 years and broke up on June 2022 after Shakira caught him cheating.

According to reports, Shakira had been travelling at the time and when she got home she found a bottle of an empty strawberry jam jar.

She also hinted at this in her music video for Te Felicito.

ShowNews Today reported that their children and Gerard do not like strawberry jam.

Pique then reportedly spent time with numerous women following the news of their split.

Shakira opens up about her split with Gerard Pique

Briefly News previously reported that Shakira opened up about her marriage with Gerard ending in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

The singer released the song with hopes that it would help other women who went through the same thing as her.

