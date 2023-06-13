Blaq Diamond successfully obtained an interdict against Ambitiouz Entertainment and YouTube, preventing the deletion of their music from their channel

Ambitiouz Entertainment accepted the court's judgement and stated that they would respect the ruling while exploring options for an appeal

The record label announced plans to raise copyright and ownership disputes regarding Blaq Diamond's earlier music and hinted at the release of new unreleased music from the duo

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ambitiouz Entertainment has responded to their court judgement in their legal dispute against Blaq Diamond. Images: @ambitiouz_entertainment

Source: Instagram

Ambitiouz Entertainment has clapped back after a court's judgement went public on 12 June detailing their legal loss to their former artists, Blaq Diamond.

Blaq Diamond has won their legal dispute against Ambitiouz

According to SowetanLIVE, Blaq Diamond successfully interdicted YouTube as well as Ambitiouz from deleting their music from the duo's channel.

The record label took to Twitter to address the ruling. Ambitiouz said they accepted the judgement and would be respecting the ruling while they look for ways to appeal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The label added they would be raising copyright and ownership disputes to music authored by the duo prior to the date stipulated by the judgement (15 June 2022). And that new unreleased music by Blaq Diamond would be coming out soon.

Ambitiuz tweeted:

"Ama A-Lister ⚠️"

Mzansi dragged the contentious label, telling them to move on:

@PromiseMabaso10

"Move on Kgosi you have artists that are waiting to be exploited by you like abo wave nabo manny Yack... anyway congratulations to my boys Blaq Diamond."

@MmatlaleM said:

You are a pain to every artist that gets involved with you, this time you met with your match."

@SimiseloF tweeted:

"My only wish is for you not to have artists, not even a single one."

@TichGXL tweeted:

"Tweet and Delete in the middle of the night . You feeling the "

@TheRealSyaZwide said:

Just learn from this and take care of your artists. Don’t go to court with other ones, call them have a meeting and settle. There is no need for all of this. Give your artists what they deserve."

Ambitiouz Entertainment: controversial Recording Label accused of doing Danya Devs Dirty in the latest attack

In a previous story, Briefly News reported on Ambitiouz doing Blaq Diamond's Danya Devz dirty.

In the ongoing dispute between record label Ambitiouz Entertainment and the popular musical duo Blaq Diamond, it appears that the label is now targeting Danya Devs, who is one half of the duo.

Ambitiouz, known for its contentious history with former artists, has according to ZAlebs, resorted to unfair tactics by releasing Danya Devs' debut album ahead of schedule. This move comes as part of a series of attacks aimed at undermining the rap duo's reputation and success since their departure from the label.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News