Mzansi peeps were left stunned after a throwback pic of controversial celebrity sangoma, Gogo Maweni, did the rounds on Twitter.

An old picture of Gogo Maweni has surfaced online

Gogo Maweni has had Mzansi screens in a chokehold since her days starring in Izangoma Zodumo. The sangoma has since received her own reality show according to TimesLIVE.

Mzansi's favourite sangoma has set tongues wagging again with an old snap.

The old picture shows a younger version of the reality star. In the picture, Maweni holds up a selfie stick while wearing her traditional gear and has a bright smile on her face.

Fans were in awe of young Gogo Maweni's beauty

Fans couldn't believe their eyes after Twitter user, @mizar shared the picture with the caption:

"Being involved in the dark arts does change your appearance. "

@EkTshwarelo commented:

"This can't be the same person with those lipsnnyaa ke a gana."

@ThatoEastside said:

"She was cute, shame."

@STARGIRLJPG_ said:

"She used to be so gorgeous."

@burntoutbvddi3 said:

"The funny thing is she's still really pretty but then she opens her mouth and you're like ugh☹️"

@1philiswa tweeted:

"She was fine mos, I also blame the dark magic."

@kammythulo said:

"She’s always been beautiful shem."

@_Magaye tweeted:

"Wayengekho that bad yazi "

Gogo Maweni celebrates 7 years of being a sangoma with 2 throwback pics, Mzansi in awe of her slender body

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Gogo Maweni celebrating seven years of being a sangoma.

Taking to Twitter, Maweni dropped two throwback pictures. In the snaps, she wore her sangoma attire while holding a broom.

When the pics hit the timeline, peeps said the Izangoma Zodumo star's slender body was the most noticeable thing in the picture.

Compared to now, Maweni looked slimmer as the snap was taken almost a decade ago, proving that her journey as a traditional healer has been fulfilling and joyful.

Source: Briefly News