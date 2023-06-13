Prince Kaybee has slammed a recent report that AKA, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are the only three South African stars who reached 10 million streams on SA Spotify

The Gugulethu hitmaker came out with receipts showing that he has reached more than 56 million streams

The post has left social media divided as Mzansi tries to explain that it was only referring to South African Spotify streams

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Kaybee has set the record straight about the number of streams achieved by South African singers.

Prince Kaybee slammed a Twitter post talking about SA singers' streams. Image: @princekaybee_sa and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Prince Kaybee sets record about his streams straight

The star who was responding to a post shared by a Twitter page with the handle @2022AFRICA slammed reports that only three artists managed to attain 10 million streams on SA Spotify.

According to the post, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and the late rapper AKA are the only South African artists to attain the fit. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The only South African Artists to reach at least 10 Million streams in a Calendar year including features on Spotify South Africa 1. Kabza De Small 2. Dj Maphorisa 3. AKA.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, the hitmaker reminded peeps that he has achieved more than 10 million streams. According to TimesLIVE, the star's album Re Mmino went platinum with 56 million streams just two months after its release.

Not tolerating the disrespect to his craft, Prince Kaybee shared a picture of his success and wrote:

"Aschuuussseeee me???"

Prince Kaybee's followers divided over star's post

The post about SA celebrities' streams left peeps divided. Many took to Prince Kaybee's timeline to share their thoughts on the post.

@IamBonkosi_SA said:

"My man, I believe this stats is talking about Spotify only. You want to lie to us and say your album clocked 56m Spotify streams?"

@Mr_Rally commented:

"Being recognized by a distributor? Ai you could do better and you also know better."

@2022AFRICA noted:

"These streams are strictly from South Africa Alone on Spotify, your streams in South Africa are not the same as your streams Globally, In South Africa alone From 1 January to 31 December these artists received at least 10 Million streams or more, for yours it did not make the cut."

Prince Kaybee set to mark birthday with Music Theory album release, Mzansi excited:

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African music sensation, Prince Kaybee, has sent fans into a frenzy with his recent tweet.

The artist announced that he is set to release a full album on his birthday, 15 June, marking the beginning of what he calls "Prince Kaybee week".

Excitement fills the air as fans eagerly await the drop of this highly anticipated album, titled Music Theory. With his signature sound and captivating beats, Prince Kaybee never fails to impress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News