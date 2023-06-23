South African Celebrities Slay at ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ Premiere in Sandton, Fans Excited for Series
- Africa's first-ever sci-fi animation anthology Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire has been launched on Disney+, introducing viewers to captivating new worlds
- The show had a star-studded premiere in Sandton, with Pearl Thusi, Nasty C, and Gigi Lamayne among others gracing the red carpet
- Kizazi Moto showcases African talent, featuring renowned actors like Florence Kasumba and Hakeem Kae-Kazim
PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!
Disney+ launched its highly anticipated sci-fi animation anthology series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, on Wednesday night, 21 June, marking Africa's first-ever foray into the genre.
Africa's stars shine at Disney's Kizazi Moto premiere
The star-studded event took place in Sandton, Joburg, with renowned personalities like Pearl Thusi, Nasty C and Gigi Lamayne gracing the red carpet.
Hosted by Smash Afrika and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, the futuristic African-themed party set the tone for the groundbreaking series, reports Daily Sun.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Kizazi Moto comprises ten captivating episodes that transport viewers to new worlds brimming with advanced technology and mystical spirits.
Notably, the series boasts a talented African cast, including Florence Kasumba, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Sne Dladla.
Disney Plus shared the trailer of the series on Instagram
Disney Plus SA shared the trailer on the official Insta page, with the caption:
"We are headed to the big leagues, nja yami! 10 stories from Africa ignite the world on #KizaziMoto, streaming 5 July on #DisneyPlusZA"
The post received comments from excited fans who said:
@francesscarose said:
"Finally! "
@momuscles said:
""
The much-anticipated anthology will premiere on Disney Plus on 5 July, showcasing African creativity to a global audience.
Radio personality Carol Ofori makes Mzansi proud after bagging a role on Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto'
Briefly News previously reported on radio presenter Carol Ofori bagging a role in the highly anticipated series.
Congratulations are in order for seasoned media personality Carol Ofori who recently bagged a big role on Disney's animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.
Carol Ofori recently announced that she joined the star-studded cast of Disney+'s animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News