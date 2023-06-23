Africa's first-ever sci-fi animation anthology Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire has been launched on Disney+, introducing viewers to captivating new worlds

The show had a star-studded premiere in Sandton, with Pearl Thusi, Nasty C, and Gigi Lamayne among others gracing the red carpet

Kizazi Moto showcases African talent, featuring renowned actors like Florence Kasumba and Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Disney+ launched its highly anticipated sci-fi animation anthology series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, on Wednesday night, 21 June, marking Africa's first-ever foray into the genre.

Kizazi Moto comprises ten captivating episodes that transport viewers to new worlds brimming with advanced technology and mystical spirits.

Notably, the series boasts a talented African cast, including Florence Kasumba, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Sne Dladla.

The much-anticipated anthology will premiere on Disney Plus on 5 July, showcasing African creativity to a global audience.

Radio personality Carol Ofori makes Mzansi proud after bagging a role on Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto'

Briefly News previously reported on radio presenter Carol Ofori bagging a role in the highly anticipated series.

Congratulations are in order for seasoned media personality Carol Ofori who recently bagged a big role on Disney's animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

Carol Ofori recently announced that she joined the star-studded cast of Disney+'s animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram.

