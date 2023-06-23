Global site navigation

South African Celebrities Slay at ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ Premiere in Sandton, Fans Excited for Series
by  Zimvo Radana
  • Africa's first-ever sci-fi animation anthology Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire has been launched on Disney+, introducing viewers to captivating new worlds
  • The show had a star-studded premiere in Sandton, with Pearl Thusi, Nasty C, and Gigi Lamayne among others gracing the red carpet
  • Kizazi Moto showcases African talent, featuring renowned actors like Florence Kasumba and Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Mzansi celebs rocked the red carpet at the 'Kizazi Moto' premiere.
South African celebrities slayed at the 'Kizazi Moto' premiere. Images: @nastycsa @pearlthusi
Source: Instagram

Disney+ launched its highly anticipated sci-fi animation anthology series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, on Wednesday night, 21 June, marking Africa's first-ever foray into the genre.

Africa's stars shine at Disney's Kizazi Moto premiere

The star-studded event took place in Sandton, Joburg, with renowned personalities like Pearl Thusi, Nasty C and Gigi Lamayne gracing the red carpet.

Hosted by Smash Afrika and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, the futuristic African-themed party set the tone for the groundbreaking series, reports Daily Sun.

Kizazi Moto comprises ten captivating episodes that transport viewers to new worlds brimming with advanced technology and mystical spirits.

Notably, the series boasts a talented African cast, including Florence Kasumba, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Sne Dladla.

Disney Plus shared the trailer of the series on Instagram

Disney Plus SA shared the trailer on the official Insta page, with the caption:

"We are headed to the big leagues, nja yami!⁣ 10 stories from Africa ignite the world on #KizaziMoto, streaming 5 July on #DisneyPlusZA"

The post received comments from excited fans who said:

@francesscarose said:

"Finally! "

@momuscles said:

""

The much-anticipated anthology will premiere on Disney Plus on 5 July, showcasing African creativity to a global audience.

Radio personality Carol Ofori makes Mzansi proud after bagging a role on Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto'

Briefly News previously reported on radio presenter Carol Ofori bagging a role in the highly anticipated series.

Congratulations are in order for seasoned media personality Carol Ofori who recently bagged a big role on Disney's animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

Carol Ofori recently announced that she joined the star-studded cast of Disney+'s animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram.

Source: Briefly News

