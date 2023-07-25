Shauwn Mkhize has received her flowers from DJ Zinhle, who gushed over the businesswoman

Zinhle shared an important life lesson she got from Mkhize, and it is about tackling problems

Mkhize also showed Zinhle love and said she was in awe over Zinhle's aura and even called her a sister

Shauwn Mkhize and DJ Zinhle have given each other many reasons to smile.

DJ Zinhle said Shauwn taught her a great deal about dealing with your problems and not sweeping them under a rug. Image: @djzinhle, @kwa_mammkhize

Zinhle says Shauwn taught her never to avoid life's problems and challenges

Taking to her Instagram page, Zinhle shared some exquisite snaps of her and the Royal AM boss.

She captioned the images with a thought-provoking piece of advice she received from Shauwn Mkhize.

"Avoiding problems & difficulties won’t make them go away. Difficulty helps you grow. If you want long-term success, stop avoiding what's hard. One thing sister fave @kwa_mammkhize taught me has changed the way I look at life’s challenges. Love you, sister."

Shauwn Mkhize praises DJ Zinhle for her warm personality, saying it is contagious

Also, in the spirit of showing gratitude, Shauwn Mkhize shared the same images and said:

"My dearest Zinhle, your beautiful spirit is contagious. Grateful to call you my sister fav."

Netizens gush over the two friends, point out that Shauwn gets along with almost everyone

Fans have noticed how Shauwn Mkhize gets along with the majority of the people in the industry.

@aya_manunga said:

"One thing I've noticed about Mamkhize, it's that she's friends with everyone, she just loves people."

@sane_sodi said:

"I see two powerful black women loving each other."

@eloiseaan said:

"Sit with people who are winning, the conversation is different."

@sibahle_magadlela said:

"Caption!! Adversity truly is our springboard to move forward, without it, there can never be a transition."

@_mveloh_khan said:

"Beautiful caption Mama. I stan KZN girls, I sense a single coming out."

Shauwn Mkhize's lesson to black women, advises them never to let people dim their light

Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize advised black women to know who they are and not allow people to dim their light.

This was after she got into the PSL with her Royal AM soccer team.

“Dear brown skin girl, Remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!”

