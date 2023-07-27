A tweep started a heated debate on whether the late Brenda Fassie could sing or not

In MaBrr's defence, netizens joined forces and slammed those who said negative things about her

This isn't the first time that Brenda Fassie has received hate on social media, as Nota Baloyi also said she's not an icon

Even after her passing, the late MaBrr is causing a stir and her name trends on some occasions.

While many defended Brenda Fassie from a person who said she was always off-key, tweeps dragged Yvonne Chaka-Chaka. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Tweep says Brenda scammed people into thinking she could sing

Taking to social media, a Twitter user by the handle @KhulisoNema said Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka-Chaka scammed people into thinking they could sing.

His tweet reads:

"Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and Brenda Fassie scammed us into thinking they could sing."

Netizens did not take this user's sentiments lightly and defended Brenda Fassie

Defending the late South African pop icon, netizens said Brenda was more than just a singer, she was also a great dancer.

@ThabiSoul_Deep said:

"I don't think you know what you're talking about, respectfully."

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"If you really think that Brenda Fassie couldn't sing, then there's no hope for you, unfortunately."

@Aunty_TeeTee said:

"Do you even know what being off-key means. You said Yvonne was off-key now, Brenda. I'm starting to think you don't know anything about music. Just say you didn't like Brenda. Her music and music sales speak for themselves."

@JeMabrr said:

"I'm sure you are speaking about another Brenda Fosi. Not the Queen of African Pop, Brenda Fassie. Or you are always hallucinating when you're listening to Mabrr."

@_theekword said:

"One thing you are not going to do is lie about Brenda Fassie."

Nota Baloyi accuses Brenda of abusing drugs, says she's not an icon

The music executive Nota Baloyi made some startling claims about the late Brenda Fassie.

Baloyi alleged that she abused drugs and that apparent addiction affected her son, Bongani Fassie.

The absurd claim did not sit well with many of her supporters who dragged him.

Mzansi gives Brenda Fassie her flowers as they continue to mourn her

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans took to Facebook to give flowers to the late Brenda Fassie as they continue to mourn her.

She was dubbed the true African queen as many listed their favourite songs by the icon as well as their memorable moments about her.

