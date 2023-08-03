Rick Ross attended his very first soccer game ever, and it was for an iconic moment ever

The rapper attended to support Lionel Messi as he had his first few games after joining Inter Miami

He urged others to attend and feel the energy in Miami ever since the soccer star joined the team

There's a first time for everything, as Rick Ross attended his first soccer game.

This was the rapper's first time attending a soccer match after Messi signed with Inter Miami. Image: Paras Griffin, Lester Cohen, Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Rick Ross has the time of his life at first soccer game after being invited by Devid Beckham

In a video circulating on Twitter of the rap icon Rick Ross attending a soccer game, he said he is now a member of Lionel Messi's fan base.

The Argentinian soccer star signed to Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham. Ross attended a soccer match between the team and Orlando City this week.

In the video shared by @brfootball, Ross said:

“This is my first football game ever. Lionel Messi has changed the entire energy of the state. I am here to have fun.

He said he wanted to let Lionel Messi know he is welcome to Miami anytime and even called on more people to attend the soccer matches.

He ended his video by saying it is a movement.

Other stars flock to watch the soccer star in action

According to Goal.com, more celebrity stars went to watch Lionel Messi, including rapper Sean Diddy, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, and basketball legend LeBron James.

Lionel Messi moved to Miami to join the soccer club after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Netizens weigh in on Rick Ross's viral video clip

Rick Ross stunned many when he showed his support to Lionel Messi.

@StakeNomics said:

"Taking up roots in MIA?? Rick Ross is an MIA rep!! Good to see athletes and musicians coming out to see the greatest!!"

@johnmurenzi1 said:

"Messi's influence in MLS is unmatched, look how Rick Ross is speechless because of the GOAT in the city!"

@Maxwel_TheGist said:

"Messi is actually pulling all the A-list celebs to Miami. Wild."

@onyukavincent_ said:

"All these celebrities coming out to watch Messi surely indicates his GOATNESS!!"

