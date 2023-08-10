The late Kwaito star Mandoza's son Tokollo Tshabalala who looks exactly like his late father has caused a stir on social media

Mandoza's name has been in the news a lot lately as fans wait for his biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza to drop on 16 August

Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube plays the legendary star, but peeps feel Tokollo was going to be a perfect fit for the role

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Social media users had jaws on the floor when they saw videos of Mandoza's lookalike son Tokollo Tshabalala. The star's fans have been waiting for the release of his much-awaited biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

Mzansi has reacted to a video of Mandoza's lookalike son Tokollo Tshabalala. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mandoza's lookalike son causes a buzz online

Fans of the late Kwaito legend Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala had to do a double take after seeing a short video of the late star's son Tokollo Tshabalala. Fans couldn't help but notice that Tokollo is his father's doppelganger in a video shared by Musa Khawula.

Mandoza's name has been hogging headlines as fans are counting down to the release of the Godoba hitmaker's biopic titled Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza. Although seasoned actor Wiseman Mncube portrays Mandoza, social media users said Tokollo Tshabalala would be the perfect fit for the role.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to video of Mandoza's son

Tikollo Tshabalala's video received mixed reactions from social media users. Many commented about him being his father's twin.

@lenyasalaafrica sad:

"He should’ve been part of that Nkalakatha cast…"

@Shelomohkeita added:

"Named after Magesh, looks like his dad...Kwaito DNA 101."

@GiftMarake1 noted:

"He would v been the perfect fit for the role."

Wiseman Mncube reflects on portraying Mandoza in Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as anticipation grows for the exclusive premiere of Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza on BET Africa channel 129, actor Wiseman Mncube, who takes on the iconic role of Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala, shared his thoughts on stepping into the shoes of the late legendary musician.

The highly anticipated six-part biopic is set to grace our small screens on Wednesday, 16 August, promising a personal exploration of the life and legacy of one of South Africa's most beloved artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News