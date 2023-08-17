Netizens are battling to figure out actress Mamarumo Marokane's actual age as she recently celebrated her birthday

The actress had been gracing our television screens for some time now and has portrayed many roles

These roles created a persona that many people link to her real life and have often mistaken her real age

Mamarumo Marokane is an actress born and bred in Limpopo and has captivated many with her on-screen presence. Image: @mamarumo_m

Scandal wishes Mamarumo a happy birthday

The actress celebrated her birthday on 15 August, and the eTV hit show, Scandal, sent her birthday wishes.

Mamarumo Marokane portrays the character Bridget on Scandal.

Just how old is Mamarumo? Netizens confused

Since her early acting days, Mamarumo's age has been a confusing factor for many people. She first appeared on the small screens in 2016 and then appeared on hit shows like Skeem Saam.

According to The South African, Mamarumo's age has been debated for a while now. The news publication alleges that she is 27 years of age as she was born on 15 August 1996.

Netizens shower Mamarumo with birthday wishes

Taking to the Scandal Twitter page, viewers sent their love to Marokane.

@DarienAmos said:

"Happy birthday to my favourite, Bridget."

@BlazingLEGOs said:

"Well done on casting her and Hlogi. Happy birthday Mamarumo."

@LeeMpaki said:

"Happy birthday to my fave."

@Khutjo46327620 said:

"Happy birthday Mavuthela. May God increase much more."

@TeteloN_

"A gorgeous woman."

Skeem Saam is still running strong 12 Seasons later

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Skeem Saam has reportedly been renewed for the 12th Season.

This victory comes after the show became the second most-watched SABC 1 soapie. According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the new Season began on July 2023. South Africans were very excited about this news, and some even claimed that they would have protested if Skeem Saam was axed.

Skeem Saam has been on our screens for years now and has been dubbed one of the few educational shows left. This is because of its gripping storylines which kept SA entertained.

