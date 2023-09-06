Binnelanders actor Clint Brink shared an adorable picture of his lookalike daughter Arielle to celebrate her five-month milestone

The actor who welcomed Arielle Harmony Brink with his wife Steffi Brink said he could not believe it's been five months already

Social media users were taken aback at how much Arielle looked like her father, many said the father-and-daughter duo looked like twins

Binnelanders and Backstage actor Clint Brink stunned his followers when he shared an adorable picture of his daughter Arielle Harmony Brink on his social media page.

‘Binnelanders’ star Clint Brink shared an adorable picture of his daughter Arielle. Image: @clintonthebrink

Source: Instagram

Clint Brink celebrates daughter's milestone

Social media users could not believe their eyes when they saw a recent picture of award-winning star Clint Brink's daughter Arielle Harmony Brink.

The star headed to his Twitter page to share a cute picture of his daughter and celebrate her five-month milestone. The Binnelanders actor noted that time flies as Arielle is already five months old. He wrote:

"5months already "

Clint Brink's fans react to his cute post

Social media users shared sweet responses to Clint Brink's stunning post. Many noted that Arielle is her father's carbon copy. Some even thought it was an old picture of the actor.

@Zu_Noma wrote:

"Looks just like you Clint, what a beautiful baby with gorgeous eyes"

@KhayaJames commented:

"Your spitting image."

@T_Carmen22 added:

"Copy and paste."

@LifeyKaBizela noted:

"Ncaww! That’s your twin!"

@miss_lizze wrote:

"Carrying a baby for nine months,just for them to look like the daddy is a scam. She's gorgeous."

@RakgadiMo commented:

"Baby looks just like @fatjoe …super cute and congratulations."

Source: Briefly News