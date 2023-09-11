Hlengiwe Mhlaba recently went for surgery after falling while preparing for a performance

Sources close to the gospel heavyweight reveal that she hurt both her ankle and her back, making it impossible for her to perform

Hlengiwe had to cancel shows following the incident but is getting support from family, friends and fans

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Hlengiwe Mhlaba has undergone back surgery after falling and faces having to cancel her shows. Images: mhlabahlengs

Source: Instagram

Hlengiwe Mhlaba is said to have gone through surgery after falling last month. The singer fell as she was preparing for a show that she was later forced to cancel. Hlengiwe's representatives revealed that the fall affected not only her ankle but her back as well, which may affect the singer's future gigs.

Hlengiwe undergoes back surgery

According to ZiMoja, Hlengiwe went for surgery after her fall last month. The singer missed a step as she was preparing for her Ungazibulali Campaign performance scheduled for the following day, which she ultimately had to cancel.

Hlengiwe was expected to give a talk about depression and mental health issues, topics she recently opened up about having gone through.

It's revealed that the singer did not know she hurt her back and had to go through surgery:

"Ever since she hurt her ankle, her back also got affected, hence she had to go for a minor procedure to fix it."

The source went on to reveal their hopes for the success of the surgery:

"This operation will also help her, especially when she is on stage. Remember being on stage can also affect your back, especially if you stand for a long time."

Hlengiwe faces show cancellations

The Ziyamazi Umelusi singer reportedly has a plethora of bookings scheduled for the festive season. A source close to Hlengiwe revealed that they hope she recovers soon as she has many gigs lined up:

"We can only hope that she recovers soon because she is already booked for many gigs and her fans want to see her in good shape."

At the moment, the singer is focusing on her recovery and has the support of her loved ones to keep her going.

"She will recover from this setback because she has the support she needs from her loved ones."

Hlengiwe impresses Mzansi with amapiano song

In a recent Briefly News report, Hlengiwe had the socials ablaze with her Amapiano-influenced Gospel song.

The publication shared social media reactions of many users impressed at the modern twist Hlengiwe took in her latest song. As the singer continues on her road to recovery, fans wish her well and hope to see her on stage again soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News