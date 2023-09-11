Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee has garnered mixed reactions on social media after reviewing Uncle Waffles' KFC burger, which has been receiving negative reviews overall

Despite widespread criticism, Cyan Boujee appeared to enjoy the burger and even joked about its size, leading some to speculate her motives

While some users questioned the authenticity of her enjoyment, others defended her, citing her reputation for genuine reactions

Cyan Boujee has added to the long list of social media users who are reviewing Uncle Waffles' KFC burger. The meal has become popular as fans share mixed reactions about their experiences.

Cyan Boujee has shared a review of Uncle Waffles' burger. Image: @cyan.boujee24 and @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee reviews Uncle Waffles' KFC burger

Uncle Waffles' burger has been receiving negative reviews on social media. Many people have said that the KFC burger is not worth the hype.

A Twitter user with the handle @BrianGMakhanya shared a short video of controversial media personality Cyan Boujee reviewing the burger. The clip has received mixed reactions from people. The star seemed to be enjoying the burger despite what the majority of people on social media are saying.

She ate the burger and even joked that it looked big like something she was used to.

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's reaction video

Social media users still think Cyan Boujee was trying to get some PR for Uncle Waffles. Others thought she was pretending to enjoy the burger while some shared their reviews.

@BrianGMakhanya said:

"The facial expression doesn't go with what she is saying."

@khanyithes33864 wrote:

"Did she just swallow without chewing? After saying "like something I'm used to"

@deedeebridgette added:

"This one deserves a reality show ❤️"

@PhashaThato2 added:

"Kgane why is it that you guys wena everyone to hate this burger? To you, The only “real” reviews are the bad ones. And I’m with her, it’s ok, the waffles are a bit dry."

@Lembe_Unleashed noted:

"To be fair she’s known for not faking emotions though so she’d never lie about this."

