Bonang and Mohale Motaung recently bumped into each other on the opening night of Trevor Noah's South Africa tour in Pretoria

The media socialites brought life to the party and had people buzzing at their reunion

The stars were thick as thieves and showed to have kept a solid relationship even after ending things with Somizi Mhlongo

Bonang Matheba and Mohale Motaung shared memorable moments and stole the show at Trevor Noah's tour. Images: bonang_m, morale_77

Bonang Matheba and Mohale Motaung linked up at Trevor Noah's South African tour and caused quite a buzz. The media personalities showed the star-studded night just how solid their friendship is despite the messy exit they both endured from leaving Somizi Mhlongo's life.

The two shared videos and selfies and took fans on a virtual journey.

Bonang and Mohale reconnect

On a star-studded night honouring comedian Trevor Noah at his South African tour opening night in Pretoria, Bonang Matheba and Mohale Motaung brought life to the party.

The two celebs dressed to the nines and stunned attendees with their closeness and liveliness together. They enjoyed a memorable night on and off the red carpet, including several photos and videos capturing their outing.

In a clip posted by Bonang's fan account, Queen B's World, Bonang is seen singing while admiring her looks on camera. She later zooms the screen to Mohale who is seated at a nearby table and shares a warm chuckle:

Bonang and Mohale's split from Somizi

In recent years, Somizi and Bonang were the tightest of buds and the "IT" duo in the South African entertainment industry. Their public falling out became the talking point of every social media post and publication.

Though the two seem to have moved on from the drama, Somizi recently critiqued Queen B's appearance on Young, Famous, & African.

Mohale split from Somizi was a highly publicised one, considering the details of their alleged domestic violence disputes. The couple had a grand wedding that was later followed by the revelation of their marriage not being legal.

Somizi's kid clothing range catches fire

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed threats of Somizi's newly launched kids' clothing range, Sompire Kids facing cancellation from social media users.

The brand was launched at the top of September 2023 and despite many celebs cheering SomGaga on, other online users were ready to press the cancel button, calling Somizi out for his assault allegations.

The publication also shared the news that Sompire Kids will be made available in-store in 2024.

