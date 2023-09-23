Nigerian musician Burna Boy has been hogging headlines following the cancellation of his concert in South Africa

Burna Boy also has a dark history with the late aka, and Nadia Nakai did not appreciate what the Nigerian superstar had to say

The Afro beats musician spoke out about his cancelled concert, and many people registered because of his choice of words

Nadia Nakai said she was touched after seeing Burna Boy's statement about his cancelled concert. The Nigerian musician wrote a statement that sounded off to many.

Nadia responded to Burna Boy's statement, where many thought he was alluding to AKA's death after his FNB stadium concert was cancelled. Image: Gallo Images/Rich Fury

The late AKA was dating Nadia Nakai before his passing. The rapper has continued to mourn her late lover, AKA, and she was pressed after seeing Burna Boy's statement.

Nadia Nakai ruffled by Burna boy statement

Burna Boy was due to perform in South Africa at the FNB stadium on 16 December 2023. The afrobeat star landed in hot water after he made a statement to deny that his show was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

According to TimesLIVE, Nadia Nakai did not take kindly to Burna Boy's statement, which read:

"I was in South Africa last year, and I had 100,000 of the most beautiful South Africans outside for me, so there was no dead agenda. I will see you again soon, South Africa. I love you”

TimesLIVE reported that in a deleted Instagram story, Nadia posted a screenshot of Burna Boy's statement and asked her audience:

"Am I being sensitive? What does he mean by 'dead agenda'?"

South Africans upset by BurnaBurna Boy's statement

Other South Africans agreed that Burna Boy's wording was strange. Many thought he was being shady since Burna Boy and AKA were colleagues and had a rocky past.

Read what Briefly News readers had to say about Burna Boy's statement in a post below:

Magestic Magnificent L'highlander said:

"Burna Boy, the African giant, continues to make Africa proud but disrespects other African musicians."

Dibashe Lloyd commented:

"Forbes put that boy on the map."

Kelebogile Valentia wrote:

"Our people will humble him."

Olga Buckham added:

"He insane, this one."

Gwagwalada Tega argued:

"Burna Boy talks down on Nigeria and Afrobeats The same people that put him in the limelight. Well, he deserves all the dragging and more. Pride comes before the fall of a man. He will learn."

Burna Boy's concert cancelled due to corruption.

There were rumours that Burna Boy could barely sell tickets for the FNB stadium with a capacity of 94,000.

Briefly News reported that the organisers behind the scene were involved in fraud. The CFO of a media group claimed 6,000 fake tickets were sold.

New report debunks claims that only 1,500 tickets were sold for Burna Boy's show

Briefly News previously reported that Burna Boy has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines in South Africa following the reports that he only sold 1,500 tickets for his cancelled concert.

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions about why Burna Boy's South African concert was cancelled. Contrary to widespread news that the concert which was scheduled for FNB Stadium was cancelled because only 1500 tickets had been sold, new evidence has emerged.

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his Twitter page, the Grammy Awards-winning Nigerian superstar sold 17,000 tickets, not 1,500 tickets.

