Rapper Nadia Nakai has openly expressed her ongoing struggle with the loss of her boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, earlier this year, admitting to missing him on Twitter

She has also shared her determination to channel her pain into productivity and focus on her work

Fans have offered support and advice, emphasizing the importance of dealing with grief while also taking care of her mental health

Nadia Nakai has admitted that she has had better and worse days after losing her boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes earlier this year. The rapper recently said she is planning to turn her pain into productivity and work hard.

Nadia Nakai admits she misses AKA

Things might seem to have gone back to normal after AKA's tragic death in February this year, but Nadia Nakai is still trying to piece her life back together. The Back In hitmaker recently left her Twitter followers in their feels when she admitted that she woke up missing her man. The post read:

"Miss him a lot this morning "

Nadia Nakai says she wants to turn her pain into productivity

The rapper has been honest about her feelings. Taking to her social media page, Nadia also told her fans that she wanted to focus on her work and turn her pain into productivity. She wrote:

"Turning my pain into productivity, I won’t let it consume me. I’m going to work and work and work till I drop."

Fans react to Nadia Nakai's post

Social media users have been sending hugs and love Nadia Nakai's way since AKA's passing. Many took to her comments section to share thoughts on her post.

@That_Pree said:

"It's also important to not suppress the pain... dealing is vital."

@KaizerBeatZ_ commented:

"With that being said, please ship through your email address so that I can send you beats. I got plenty in the vault."

@Milli_OnlyLady added:

"Some days u need to let ur hair down love ...and relax ...It's gonna be okay ....It's okay to feel a bit down, vulnerable at sometimes so long as u don't loss urself. ❤️❤️"

@_Mmathulo added:

"Don't forget to prioritise your mental health during the hustle ❤️"

