Moonchild has gushed over her future Zulu husband, so she penned a song which is a love letter to him. The song was inspired by Kaya 959 radio host Sizwe Dhlomo.

Moonchild gushes over Sizwe

Taking to her Twitter account, Moonchild said she wants a man like the radio presenter. She was awed by Sizwe's mindset saying a man like him would handle and understand her better.

"I want a @SizweDhlomo mindset as a man. I love a man who knows better and sober. I’m the kind not many will ever understand, but a Sizwe would. So I wrote a song. In fact a love letter to my future Zulu husband."

Not shooting my shot- says Moonchild

After many of her followers mistook her tweet for shooting her shot at Dhlomo, Moonchild clarified that she was not shooting her shot.

Although she admitted that a man like Sizwe Dhlomo pulls her heartstrings, her tweet was in no way a sign that she was making her move.

"Is this shot taking? I don’t shoot shots. I don’t know how Sizwe Dhlomo."

Moonchild rocks social media with new raunchy track

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moonchild came through with a very raunchy and explicit track that startled social media users.

If it was no the lyrics to her song, it was the music video which left netizens horrified. Some people were left puzzled by her artistry as a whole as she often unapologetically does her.

Some of her fans suggested that she just join OnlyFans, but she has stood firm in her decision not to join the platform.

