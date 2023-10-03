Amapiano artists are taking the genre to the world and Pabi Cooper is one of the pioneers

The singer was recently inducted into Spotify Africa's Barça African Connect playlist in collaboration with Barcelona FC

Being a soccer fan and Cooper FC goalkeeper, Pabi was excited to be part of Barça's playlist along with other African musicians

Pabi Cooper landed a spot on the ‘Barça African Connect’ playlist as well as the official billboard. Images: Facebook, Pabi Cooper and Instagram, Cooper_pabi

Pabi Cooper was recently honoured to be part of Spotify Africa's curated playlist in collaboration with Barcelona FC. The singer's songs including Isphithiphithi and Banyana Ke Bafana were made part of the Barça African Connect playlist that also includes other local artists like Focalistic and Ch'cco.

Pabi was posted on the Barcelona FC Instagram page and also landed on the playlist's official billboard.

Pabi Cooper lands on Spotify and Barcelona FC playlist

In a series of posts on her Twitter (X) page, Pabi Cooper revealed her billboard for Spotify Africa and Barcelona FC's Barça African Connect playlist.

The BET nominee was honoured to be part of the high-energy playlist that's a blend of Amapiano, Afrobeats, and rhythmic tracks that includes the likes of Burna Boy, Travis Scott, and Tems.

Spotify Africa posted the announcement on their Instagram page:

"It’s Pitori to the world with @cooper_pabi & @fcbarcelona."

An excited Pabi Cooper followed suit and she shared a screenshot where Barcelona FC posted her photo dripped in the club's jersey. Barça revealed that some of Africa's top musicians support the club:

"Some of the best African artists are culers"

Mzansi congratulates Pabi Cooper

Fans were amped at the news and congratulated Pabi for being part of the monumental playlist and pioneering Amapiano:

delron.mac said:

"From seeing you in high school to seeing you on the biggest football club's Instagram. Crazy rise. Still can't put it in my head that you're this big!"

_lesco_cartier responded:

"@cooper_pabi Wa Spaana!"

theonly_shupking commented:

"O isa Pitori ko Spain!"

sithemb83100791 posted:

"Inspiration man, keep pushing!"

da_kalangaSA added:

"Heading in the right direction!"

ckats9lives said:

"How they always doubt you but you just keep winning, I love it."

Pabi Cooper sparks BBL rumours

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Pabi Cooper's curvy physique where many online users believed she went under the knife.

The Isphithiphithi hitmaker's rise in the entertainment industry has received a lot of criticism where many people doubted her talent and work ethic despite always seeing the results.

She recently performed at Focalistic's Straata Nation Address and was trolled for being part of what was said to be a "one-man show."

