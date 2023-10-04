Trevor Noah performed in India for the first time, expressing his gratitude for the support he received during shows in Delhi and Mumbai

Trevor Noah has revealed that he performed in India for the first time. The US-based South African comedian said he is grateful for the support he received.

Trevor Noah performed in India for the first time. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Opportunity Network and Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah performs in India for the first time

It seems Trevor Noah is on a mission to perform in every country on earth. The Mzansi star recently announced that he had shows in three different Indian cities and is grateful for the support.

Taking to his Instagram page, the former The Daily Show host expressed his gratitude for all the people who came out to support him at his shows. He also promised that he would be going back for more shows. The caption of the post read:

"India What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable. Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever. ❤️"

Trevor Noah's fans respond to his post

Trevor Noah's fans in India flooded his post with mixed reactions. Many said they enjoyed the shows and begged him to go back.

@ruchapatkar commented:

"Loved your show! So glad you visited India and picked on the nuances of the country and the people. It was culturally insightful! You correctly captured the sentiments of every Indian in that room, especially when you spoke about the traffic! What a lovely show. Following your work for 9 years now. Loved watching you live; Please come again."

@romyskye said:

"Please come back! I promise Bangalore isn’t that horrible and it was just a case of everything that could go wrong, went wrong!"

@lalakaruna said:

"I lived in India for two years. It’s the most beautiful craziest place I’ve ever lived. Bombay is like LA meets NY … on acid."

@dhvani14 wrote:

"You were brilliant! Your observations about the country and content were spot on without being crass or getting too edgy. Please come back to Bombay. ❤️"

@shireengandhy noted:

"I love the way you looked at India, Indians. You were spot on. I love you more than I ever did after watching your Bombay show."

