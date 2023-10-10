Mr Brown has debunked deportation claims and says he suspects a smear campaign against his name

The music producer says he is too busy working with big stars such as Akon and David Guetta even to be bothered by the news

In a Briefly News exclusive, Mr Brown said reports in the news are not true and that he will be touring in the USA and Italy as well as Australia

Mr Brown has cautioned his fans not to believe some of the reports going around, claiming that they are not true.

Mr Brown has side-eyed some of the reports in the media regarding his deportation. Image: @mrbrownsa

Source: Instagram

Mr Brown frowns upon deportation claims

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Mr Brown debunked deportation claims and says he suspects a smear campaign against his name.

This was after several reports suggested that he got deported after failing to renew his work permit back in March 2023. When quizzed about when he plans on continuing his commitments in South Africa, he said he has no interest yet.

But, Mr Brown told Briefly News that none of this is true.

"Nothing is true. This is just them trying to push their content using my name."

Mr Brown will be embarking on a different city tour

The music producer said he is too busy working with big stars such as Akon and David Guetta even to be bothered by the news.

He will also be embarking on tour and is still set on releasing his album.

"I am working on my USA, Italy and Australia tour. I am dropping my album next month nothing changed. I am still working with everyone I used to work with, remember all I need is my laptop and my internet.

"I am also currently working with Akon, Steflondon, David Guetta and Dimitri Vegas."

Mr Brown will also be performing in various cities in Kenya. He also has a song with the King of Amapiano, Kabza De Small, titled Moshomo.

Music producer says he will continue soaring despite smear campaign

The Thandolwami Nguwe hitmaker, Mr Brown, said his career will continue moving at an upward trajectory despite the hate he might receive from those closest to him.

"When bigger things happen, there will be people who want to ride along with you. Some in good terms, some in bad ways. But nothing stops me from making progress.

"Currently, I am nominated Africa Entertainment Music Awards USA, and I will also be performing in Tanzania at Kendwa Rocks Zanzibar."

Mr Brown breaks things off with Itu Bokaba

Briefly News previously reported that former Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba and Open Mic producer Mr Brown reportedly broke up.

Allegedly, Itu never knew that Mr Brown was married, and she only found out in the media, like everybody else.

