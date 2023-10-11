Pearl Thusi shared a hilarious grocery list by her daughter Okuhle on Instagram, featuring adorable spelling mistakes

Notable industry figures like DJ Zinhle, Amanda du Pont, and Ntando Duma reacted to the post with amusement, commenting on the unique spellings and items on the list

Okuhle's creative use of phonics in writing drew praise from some, highlighting her potential as a future writer

Pearl Thusi's daughter Okuhle recently had her famous mother's fans and industry friends rolling on the floor with laughter when she shared a list of her groceries.

DJ Zinhle, Amanda Du Pont and Ntando Duma reacted to Pearl Thusi's daughter Okuhle's grocery list. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage and @okuhle.konke

Pearl Thusi's daughter Okuhle's hilarious grocery list goes viral

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi recently shared an adorable grocery list that her younger daughter Okuhle wrote for her nanny.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pearl Thusi shared the list that had the most adorable spelling mistakes. She explained that her little one had drafted the list and asked if she had left something out. The post read:

"A grocery list by @okuhle.konke What did she forget on the list?"

Pearl Thusi's fans and friends react to Okuhle's grocery list

Fans found Okuhle's list adorable despite the spelling mistakes. Pearl Thusi's colleagues including DJ Zinhle, Amanda du Pont and Ntando Duma reacted to the sweet post.

@dumantando said:

"RASHEN & SOSIGIS finished me"

@amandadupond wrote:

"Yoh don’t see Okuhle wena this list understandable. Maybe dussy bin plestiks, kheri poudah?"

@djzinhle added:

"Friend. Where do y’all buy Rashen-sosigis?!"

@phuphogumedek noted:

"Why do I understand everything here"

@prunella_rates added:

"Just told her you posted this. Says she forgot to add Sowp and Lowshin."

@phumzi_makwela said:

"As a teacher, I am super impressed by her use of phonics to write these words! "

@nandi_siphengane wrote:

"She forgot; Hady-Andy, toylet pepa, Rise, supagettin, mins mit, vegetables and swits. ✨side note,she’ll be a brilliant writer, we all started off like this"

@gracious_madam_h added:

"Amazing She definitely can read. She however only confuses some letters..And Ishe can also sound ..That's my evaluation as a Junior Primary Curriculum specialist.."

